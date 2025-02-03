Celebrate National Ski and Snowboard Day 2025: Canada’s Slopes and Trails Promote Health, Wellness, and Community

Skiing, snowboarding, and cross-country skiing are not just winter pastimes – they’re prescriptions for better health, improved wellness, and stronger communities

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Ski Council has declared February 21, 2025, as Canada’s first annual National Ski and Snowboard Day. Join ski areas across the country in celebrating the joy, health benefits, and community spirit that skiing, snowboarding, and cross-country skiing bring to Canadians from coast to coast.

National Ski and Snowboard Day isn’t just about hitting the slopes - it’s a proven way to boost both physical and mental well-being. Skiing and snowboarding offer a unique combination of full-body engagement, fresh air, and social connection, along with the thrill factor that makes winter more exciting. These activities provide a powerful antidote to the winter blues, encouraging movement, adventure, and time spent outdoors.

“Outdoor recreation is widely recognized as a natural mood booster, because of its powerful impact on both physical and mental health,” says Dr. Christine Courbasson, Clinical Psychologist, Ontario Structured Psychotherapy Program, Canadian Mental Health Association - York Region South Simcoe. “Research shows that people who engage in outdoor exercise experience reduced stress, improved mood, and a more positive emotional outlook. Time spent in nature has been proven to ease mental distress, and whether it’s walking, running, skiing, or snowboarding, outdoor activities contribute to overall psychological well-being.”

In the weeks leading up to National Ski and Snowboard Day, the Canadian Ski Council invites the public to share their favourite snow-filled memories. Participants can post photos and videos, tagging @goskiinggosnowboarding and their favourite ski hill, while also including these official hashtags:

#nationalskiandsnowboardday2025 | #nationalskiandsnowboardday | #goskiinggosnowboarding | #goskiing | #gosnowboarding

The Canadian Ski Council encourages Canadians to consider the following questions:

What are your favourite memories of skiing or snowboarding?

Why do you love skiing or snowboarding?

Why did you start skiing or snowboarding?



Submissions can also be made via email to socialmedia@skicanada.org.

Canadians who submit their snow sports photos or videos have a chance to win prizes through a random draw. It’s the industry’s way of saying thank you for joining the celebration and embracing the snow.

The submissions will be curated into a special video feature, compiled from contributions across the country, and shared through social media on February 21.

Follow the Canadian Ski Council on social media (X: @CDNSKICOUNCIL, Instagram: #goskiinggosnowboarding, Facebook: GoSkiingGoSnowboarding, LinkedIn: canadian-ski-council, YouTube: CanSkiCouncil) for a daily countdown filled with expert commentary on the health benefits of snow sports, photo and video submissions, and other themed content.

“Skiing and snowboarding represent one of the few winter sports that cater to families and groups. Snow sports are a great way to stay active during the winter season, enjoying the mental and physical health benefits of outdoor activity in some of Canada’s most beautiful areas. National Ski and Snowboard Day shines a light on the shared passions of Canadians who ski and snowboard while providing a welcome to new participants to join us in active fun,” says Paul Pinchbeck, President and CEO, Canadian Ski Council.

Key Snow Sports Facts:

21% of Canadians identify as alpine skiers, snowboarders or cross-country skiers.

Participation in snow sports increased by over 25% in the years following the pandemic.

Skiing and snowboarding are national sports enjoyed in every province and territory.

Snow sports are becoming more diverse, with over 20% of participants in many Canadian regions identifying as members of visible minority groups.

Skiing and snowboarding generate an estimated $4.4 billion in Canadian economic impact.

Over 100,000 Canadians work in the snow sports industry, playing a vital role in sustaining rural communities across Canada.

There’s no better time to try skiing or snowboarding. With expert insights and inspiring stories, the Canadian Ski Council and its partners are highlighting the many compelling reasons to celebrate Canadian winter sports.

About the Canadian Ski Council

The Canadian Ski Council is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting skiing and snowboarding across Canada. Through a variety of programs and initiatives, the Council works to make winter sports accessible to all Canadians, fostering a love for the outdoors and encouraging active, healthy lifestyles.

About National Ski and Snowboard Day

National Ski and Snowboard Day is an annual event celebrating the health, wellness, and community benefits of skiing, snowboarding, and cross-country skiing. It aims to make snowsports accessible to all Canadians and foster a lifelong love of winter activities.

www.skicanada.org | X: @CDNSKICOUNCIL | Instagram: @goskiinggosnowboarding | Facebook: GoSkiingGoSnowboarding | LinkedIn: canadian-ski-council | YouTube: CanSkiCouncil | #SkiCanada #GoSkiingGoSnowboarding #nationalskiandsnowboardday #torontoskiandsnowboardshow #nevereverdays #canadianliftpass #SnowStartKidzPass #winter2025

For more information:

Leslie Booth, Communications and Media Liaison, Canadian Ski Council

leslie@skicanada.org

416.427.1588



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.