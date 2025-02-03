Gardners Candies Expansion Takes Flight with CIBO Express Airport Deal

More than 100 airport locations now carry Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Bars, other treats

TYRONE, Pa., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweet treats from legendary Pennsylvania chocolatier Gardners Candies are now available to travelers at CIBO Express Gourmet Markets in 11 major U.S. and Canadian airports. The new retail locations are part of Gardners’ strategy to become a true national brand.

CIBO Express operates more than 100 airport locations, offering unique on-the-go food items and travel necessities. This month it began selling Gardners’ Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Bars, S’mores and O’s, which are OREO cookies covered with milk chocolate.

The popular candies can be found at these locations:

Chicago O’Hare International Airport

Denver International Airport

George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston

John F. Kennedy Airport in New York

LaGuardia Airport in New York

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport

Newark Liberty International Airport

Orlando International Airport

Philadelphia International Airport

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Toronto Pearson International Airport



Mid Atlantic Foods Brokers , a division of Wilshe Enterprises, is responsible for the new distribution deal. Last fall it reached agreements with Little General, Kwik Fill and Seasons Corner Market to carry Gardners Candies. It also secured an agreement for Gardners’ products to be distributed by b.a. Sweetie Candy Company. The Cleveland, Ohio based wholesale distributor operates the nation’s largest retail candy store and now features Gardners products on its shelves.

Also last fall, Mountain/Service Distributors began making Gardners’ products available to its more than 1,000 convenience and travel stores in the Northeast.

In addition, Gardners products are sold by retailers including Sheetz, Giant Eagle, GetGo, Giant Food Stores and CVS. Sales in those outlets surged by more than 7 percent last year.

“In less than a year, we’ve added more than 550 locations to our convenience store footprint,” said Jim Westover, Gardners’ chief operating officer. “We’re equally as enthusiastic about the brand’s potential to expand in the supermarket space, which is a strategic target.”

OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used with permission.

About Gardners Candies, Inc.

Gardners Candies was founded in 1897 by sixteen-year-old entrepreneur James “Pike” Gardner in Tyrone, Pennsylvania. The brand operates several stores in communities across Central Pennsylvania, distributes a variety of products to retailers across the country, and is most renowned for its famous Original Peanut Butter Meltaways. Beyond regional storefronts and online sales, Gardners Candies offers fundraising programs, business and custom gifting solutions, and private label services for various companies. Acquired by Sarris Candies, Inc. in 1997, Gardners Candies has continued to uphold a legacy of providing quality, locally sourced products with dedicated customer service. For more information, visit https://www.gardnerscandies.com/ or follow Gardners @gardnerscandies.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ddd5fdb-c18b-41bb-b7b8-9b28463d9309

Gardners Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Bars Gardners Candies' Original Peanut Butter Meltaway Bar is among its premium chocolates now available at 11 U.S. and Canadian CIBO Express airport locations.

