Cell Separation Market Size to Surpass USD 22.57 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

The global cell separation market size was valued at USD 9.74 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 10.69 billion in 2025 to USD 22.57 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.79% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isolating or separating cells from a heterogeneous mixture or cell population is called cell separation. This has a wide range of medicinal and scientific applications. Cell separation is employed in a variety of scientific fields, including cancer research, stem cell research, neurology, and immunology. Cell separation is used in cancer research to remove and study tumor cells and evaluate their properties. In stem cell research, cell separation identifies and grows certain cell types, such as hematopoietic stem cells.

Market Dynamics

Growing Research on Personalized Medicine Drives the Global Market

Due to enhanced comprehension, a growing proportion of people residing in developed nations opt for personalized medicine, contributing to an escalation in demand. Similarly, the availability of reimbursement mechanisms in industrialized nations has increased demand for these drugs, as most of the population can now afford them through insurance.

The increasing use of next-generation sequencing by medical practitioners for genetic mapping of patients has raised demand and, as a result, the market share of customized medications. The genetic subclassification of illnesses has enabled personalized medicine scientists to create medications that are tailored to specific individuals. Government and biotechnology company investments and financing have increased the manufacturing of tailored medications.

Increasing Government Funding for Cell-Based Research Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Increased investments and government financing have aided in increasing the availability of technologically advanced procedures for cell separation and biopharmaceutical manufacture. These developments have raised the demand for cell separation processes, driving the market forward. Cell-based therapies are increasingly being used to treat serious diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, spinal cord injury, and stroke, as well as renal and skeletal diseases and autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, Type 1 diabetes, and Crohn's disease. Government organizations have also increased financing for cell-based research in recent years because of its capacity to treat and control ailments such as cancer and chronic diseases. The increased interest in stem cell research among scientists and researchers is a primary driver of the cell separation industry.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global cell separation market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% over the forecast period. This considerable proportion may be due to the United States' well-established healthcare system and pharmaceutical sector, which produced a huge demand for cell separation methods for research and clinical applications. Extensive R&D efforts to produce COVID-19 vaccines and therapies and increased public-private funding in cancer research, gene therapy, and stem cell therapy have propelled the country's need for cell separation technologies.

Furthermore, continuing improvements in cell separation and the high affordability and acceptance of novel and sophisticated cell separation systems and solutions in the United States make it the world's most profitable market. Moreover, Canada's developing pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are fueling greater R&D activity, which will likely drive the expansion of the North American cell separation market throughout the forecast period. However, the inability of small and medium-sized Canadian businesses to buy complex and pricey cell separation equipment is expected to be a big barrier in the country.

Key Highlights

and is projected to reach from to , growing at a during the forecast period (2025-2033). Based on product, the global cell separation market is bifurcated into consumables and instruments. The consumable segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 18.9% over the forecast period.

Based on cell type, the global cell separation market is bifurcated between humans and animals. The human segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 19.4% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global cell separation market is segmented into biomolecule isolation, cancer research, stem cell research, tissue regeneration, in vitro diagnostics, and therapeutics. The biomolecule isolation segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.

Based on technique, the global cell separation market is bifurcated into centrifugation, surface filtration, and filtration. The centrifugation segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global cell separation market is divided into research laboratories and institutes, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, cell banks, and biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies. The research laboratories and institutes segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 18.6% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global cell separation market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. BD Biosciences GE Healthcare Merck KGaA STEMCELL Technologies Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, GE Healthcare introduced the CellSearchTM CD4+ T-Cell Assay. The purpose of this test is to count the quantity of CD4+ T cells in the blood, which are white blood cells that play an important role in the immune system.

In February 2023, STEMCELL Technologies Inc. introduced the CellProTM CD34+ Cell Isolation Kit. This kit is intended to isolate CD34+ cells from bone marrow, which are utilized to treat various disorders, including leukemia and lymphoma.

Segmentation

By Product

Consumables

Instruments

By Cell Type

Human

Animal

By Technique

Centrifugation

Surface Marker

Filtration

By Applications

Biomolecule Isolation

Cancer Research

Stem Cell Research

Tissue Regeneration

In Vitro Diagnostics

Therapeutics

By End-User

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Cell Banks

Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

