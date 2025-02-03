Losses of Public Money for 2024-25 Third Quarter

CANADA, February 3 - Released on February 3, 2025

The report on losses of public money within Saskatchewan health organizations has been tabled with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

The Ministry of Health reports losses by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Athabasca Health Authority (AHA), Saskatchewan Cancer Agency (SCA), Health Shared Services Saskatchewan (3sHealth), Health Quality Council (HQC) and Saskatchewan Association of Health Organizations (SAHO) in keeping with similar reporting of losses within ministries and Crown agencies.

One reportable loss was reported by the SHA to the Ministry of Health in the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year (from October 1 to December 31, 2024):

Various medical supplies were reported missing and presumed stolen from a SHA site, resulting in a loss of $3,000 over a period of six months in 2024.

See the attached report or visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/government-structure/ministries/health/other-reports/public-losses.

