The Prairie Farms Family of Companies Introduce ProPack Snack

A Protein-Packed Cottage Cheese Solution for On-The-Go Lifestyles

EDWARDSVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The trusted brands of Prairie Farms and Hiland Dairy are proud to introduce ProPack Snack, a high-protein cottage cheese designed for busy, health-conscious consumers. ProPack Snack brings a delicious and nutritious solution that offers a convenient way to fuel an active lifestyle.Available in a 4 oz. portable cup, ProPack Snack boasts an impressive 12 grams of protein per serving, delivering the perfect blend of taste and nutrition. With growing consumer demand for high-protein, grab-and-go options, Prairie Farms and Hiland Dairy are proud to meet these evolving preferences with a product that aligns with today’s health-conscious trends."We are thrilled to introduce ProPack Snack, an innovative product that reflects our commitment to providing high-quality dairy options that cater to modern consumers’ lifestyles," said Matt McClelland, CEO/EVP of Prairie Farms and Rick Beaman President of Hiland Dairy. "Whether you’re looking for a post-workout snack or a satisfying mid-day boost, ProPack Snack delivers protein-packed goodness without compromising on taste."With a shared dedication to quality and sustainability, Prairie Farms and Hiland Dairy have leveraged their combined expertise to bring ProPack Snack to market in an exciting, consumer-focused launch. The official launch will be supported by an integrated marketing campaign of both brands, including in-store promotions, consumer giveaways, social media influencer partnerships, and digital outreach to engage consumers with inspiring ways to incorporate the product into their daily routines.ProPack Snack will be available at select grocery retailers, convenience stores, schools, institutions, and foodservice outlets beginning in February with expanded distribution planned throughout 2025. To learn more and find a store near you visit our brand websites at www.prairiefarms.com or www.hilanddairy.com About Hiland Dairy Foods: A leading farmer-owned dairy foods company, Hiland Dairy is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Their widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. In addition, Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces and distributes various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices. Hiland employs 4,000 throughout Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland's milk comes from our farmers-owners just miles from their processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Learn more at www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center/ Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives operating in the Midwest and the South. Elements of the cooperative include more than 600 farm families, 7,000 associates, 48 manufacturing plants, 100+ distribution facilities, and annual sales of over $4.69 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, foodservice outlets, and warehouse distribution centers. For more information visit https://www.prairiefarms.com/media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.