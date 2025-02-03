Submit Release
Diplomats from 14 Countries Strengthen Their Understanding of Nuclear Disarmament and Diplomatic Skills: UNITAR Training Starts in Hiroshima

3 February: Hiroshima

          Lectures by experts, Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park Virtual Reality (VR) tour, flower offering ceremony for the atomic bomb victims, Peace Memorial Museum visit, welcome reception

 

4 February: Hiroshima

          Lectures by experts, Hibakusha testimony (Ms. Teruko Yahata)

 

5 February: Hiroshima

          Lectures by experts, Courtesy visit to the City of Hiroshima, Courtesy visit to Hiroshima Prefectural Government, Simulation exercise 1

 

6 February: Hiroshima

          Lectures by experts, Youth Sessions, networking

 

7 February: Hiroshima

          Simulation exercises 2 and 3, wrap-up session and evaluation, certification ceremony

 

8 February: Tokyo

          Attendance to the “International Civil Society Forum to Abolish Nuclear Weapons: 80 Years Since the Atomic Bombing” in Tokyo

 

9 February: Tokyo

          UNITAR Public Session at the International Civil Society Forum to Abolish Nuclear Weapons: 80 Years Since the Atomic Bombing
           *not part of the UNITAR NDNP Training Programme

