Diplomats from 14 Countries Strengthen Their Understanding of Nuclear Disarmament and Diplomatic Skills: UNITAR Training Starts in Hiroshima

3 February: Hiroshima

Lectures by experts, Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park Virtual Reality (VR) tour, flower offering ceremony for the atomic bomb victims, Peace Memorial Museum visit, welcome reception

4 February: Hiroshima

Lectures by experts, Hibakusha testimony (Ms. Teruko Yahata)

5 February: Hiroshima

Lectures by experts, Courtesy visit to the City of Hiroshima, Courtesy visit to Hiroshima Prefectural Government, Simulation exercise 1

6 February: Hiroshima

Lectures by experts, Youth Sessions, networking

7 February: Hiroshima

Simulation exercises 2 and 3, wrap-up session and evaluation, certification ceremony

8 February: Tokyo

Attendance to the “International Civil Society Forum to Abolish Nuclear Weapons: 80 Years Since the Atomic Bombing” in Tokyo

9 February: Tokyo

UNITAR Public Session at the International Civil Society Forum to Abolish Nuclear Weapons: 80 Years Since the Atomic Bombing

*not part of the UNITAR NDNP Training Programme