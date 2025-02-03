OSCE leads efforts to protect the environment on both banks of the Dniester/Nistru River: another batch of dangerous chemicals removed from Moldova

Between August 2024 and January 2025, the OSCE Mission to Moldova removed 111 tons of dangerous chemicals from the right bank of the Dniester/Nistru River.

Our implementing partner Geocoma Sp. z o.o. safely collected and repackaged chemicals (PCB oils) stored at the State Enterprise Hydroelectric Power Unit Costesti as well as toxic substances (dichloroethane, monoethanolamine, dichloramine) stocked in Floresti. Six trucks transported the chemicals to Germany for hazardous waste incineration.

The OSCE Mission to Moldova provides financial and technical support assisting Moldova to reduce security and safety risks stemming from the storage of dangerous chemicals in a cooperative manner between Chisinau and Tiraspol. Their presence threatens local communities, hampers economic development by discouraging investment, and places an undue financial burden on local authorities responsible for managing and monitoring these sites. The safe disposal of hazardous waste prevents contamination of soil, water and air, while significantly reducing the risk of accidents that could harm local communities.

Next to increasing cooperation between both banks of the Dniester/Nistru River, the project supports the Republic of Moldova to fulfil its international commitments related to environmental safety, disaster risk reduction and hazardous waste management. The project also aims at increasing trust and confidence of the Transdniestrian population in the international community’s goodwill and genuine interest in the wellbeing of the left bank population.

In June 2023, the OSCE Mission to Moldova and the Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Moldova signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the “Removal and Disposal of Dangerous Chemicals from Moldova”. Since then, following requests from the Moldovan government and interlocutors in Tiraspol, the OSCE facilitated the disposal of some 265 tons of dangerous chemicals. For earlier dangerous chemicals removal activities, see here.

The removal was possible due to generous funding from Germany, Ireland, Norway and the United States.