Solum Global Inc. Announces Blockchain-Based Electronic Health Wallet (EHW) Solution for U.S. Healthcare Industry

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solum Global Inc. (“Solum Global, Solum or the Company”) is a transparent digital network with a fully decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and stablecoin (sgUSD) for storing, trading, and transferring digital and real-world assets enabling immediate settlement between individuals, businesses, and governments, announced today its entrance into the U.S. healthcare industry with the anticipated second quarter 2025 release of its electronic health wallet, a blockchain-powered solution designed to streamline transactions, reduce fraud, and enhance data protection.

Solum Global is transforming U.S. healthcare by integrating artificial intelligence (AI), smart contracts, and its stablecoin (sgUSD) with a proprietary electronic health wallet (EHW). EHW is a blockchain-based web3 platform that streamlines revenue cycle management (RCM), replacing fragmented legacy web2 systems with a unified, secure, and automated solution. Leveraging blockchain’s key attributes—programmability, security, immutability, and smart contract billing—Solum enables instant payments through its EHW using sgUSD, a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin. AI-driven analysis of historical medical records helps detect financial inefficiencies, including billing errors, waste, abuse, and fraud, while predicting and optimizing future medical expenditures for providers, hospitals, and insurers.

“Healthcare professionals, hospitals, senior care providers, and insurance companies all recognize the inefficiencies in the U.S. healthcare system, but stakeholders underestimate their true scale. By exposing the full extent of these losses and providing a solution, Solum improves profitability for its clients and contributes to a more secure, efficient, and sustainable healthcare system, benefiting providers, patients, and payers,” stated Geary Stonesifer, CEO of Solum Global, Inc.

The U.S. healthcare system is plagued by inefficiencies, rising costs, and security vulnerabilities, making innovation more critical than ever. In 2023, the amount spent within the U.S. healthcare industry was a staggering $4.9 trillion, which was $14,570 per person and 17.6% of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), equivalent to one out of every six dollars spent on the U.S. economy. The Journal of Managed Care and Specialty Pharmacy reports an estimated $262 billion in claims are denied annually by payers in the United States. The National Health Care Anti-Fraud Association estimates the annual cost of healthcare accounts for an estimated 3% to 10% of all expenditures, or $147 - $490 billion annually. Data breaches among healthcare and medical insurance companies that expose sensitive personal information for millions of Americans occur routinely. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) published that 725 breaches compromised over 133 million records across healthcare and insurance companies. The Solum Global electronic health wallet addresses these challenges by providing a secure, blockchain-powered solution that streamlines transactions, reduces fraud, and enhances data protection. By providing individuals with greater control over their health information, Solum Global is setting a new standard for security and efficiency in healthcare.

Solum Global is a transparent digital network with a fully decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol for storing, trading, and transferring digital and real-world assets, enabling immediate settlement between individuals, businesses, and governments. Utilizing cutting-edge blockchain technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI), smart contracts, the Company’s stablecoin (sgUSD), and a proprietary electronic health wallet (EHW), Solum Global provides a seamless solution that addresses the significant challenges inherent in the U.S. healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.solum.global.

