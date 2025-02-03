Candidemia Market Set for Rapid Growth with New Therapies and Innovations by 2034, Says DelveInsight Forecast

DelveInsight’s Expert Market Assessment – A data-driven exploration of Candidemia epidemiology and commercial potential across the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Candidemia - Market Insight, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Candidemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Candidemia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Candidemia Market Report:

• The Candidemia Market is anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the rise in incident cases and the anticipated launch of novel therapies.

• As per analysis, incident cases of candidemia in the US show male predominance, with approximately 12K males and 10K females diagnosed, with this distribution expected to change with increasing disease.

• The five most common Candida species are Candida albicans, Candida glabrata, Candida tropicalis, Candida parapsilosis, and Candida krusei. C. albicans was previously the predominant species in invasive candidiasis, accounting for 65-70% of the total number of isolates.

• Based on our analysis, it is estimated that about 50% of incident candidemia patients in Japan were males, while 40% were females.

• Among European countries, Spain had the highest population of candidemia cases with approximately 6K cases in 2020, followed by Germany with approximately 3K cases in the same year.

• In 2020, approximately 40% of candidemia cases in the US were in the age group of 65 years and above, which was the highest in any age group.

• In March 2023, the FDA approved REZZAYO (rezafungin for injection) for the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis in adults with limited or no alternative treatment options. This approval was based on limited clinical safety and efficacy data.

• Emerging drugs include Fosmanogepix and others.

• Key companies in the candidemia treatment market include Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Cidara Therapeutics Inc., Scynexis, Inc., and others.

Candidemia Overview

Candidemia is the abnormal accumulation of fluid in the abdomen, often causing discomfort, difficulty moving, and breathing. In severe cases, it can lead to infections, kidney failure, and hernias. Common in cirrhosis patients, Candidemia occurs when liver function declines, raising pressure in liver veins (portal hypertension), which causes fluid buildup. It can also spread to the chest, affecting the lungs and making eating or drinking challenging.

Candidemia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Candidemia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Candidemia epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

• Total incident cases of candidemia

• Gender-specific cases of candidemia

• Age-specific cases of candidemia

• Treated cases of candidemia

Candidemia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Candidemia market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Candidemia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Candidemia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Candidemia Therapies and Key Companies

• Fosmanogepix : Pfizer/ Basilea Pharmaceutica

Candidemia Market Strengths

• The market benefits from a range of established antifungal treatments, including echinocandins (caspofungin, micafungin) and azoles (fluconazole), which provide effective treatment options for candidemia.

• Improved molecular and rapid diagnostic techniques, such as PCR-based tests and biomarker detection, enhance early detection and treatment, leading to better patient outcomes.

Candidemia Market Opportunities

• The increasing prevalence of candidemia, especially in immunocompromised patients and hospital settings, creates a growing demand for novel antifungal agents with improved efficacy and safety.

• Ongoing research into broad-spectrum antifungals, combination therapies, and antifungal resistance solutions presents an opportunity for innovative treatment approaches in the market.

Scope of the Candidemia Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Candidemia Companies: Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Cidara Therapeutics Inc., Scynexis, Inc., and others.

• Key Candidemia Therapies: Fosmanogepix and others.

• Candidemia Therapeutic Assessment: Candidemia current marketed and Candidemia emerging therapies

• Candidemia Market Dynamics: Candidemia market drivers and Candidemia market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Candidemia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Candidemia Market Access and Reimbursement

