BioAge Labs (BIOA) Shares Plummet After Discontinuing Trial Just 2 Months After IPO– Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAge Labs (NASDAQ: BIOA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic diseases, is facing a class-action lawsuit from shareholders who allege the company misled investors about the safety and prospects of a key drug candidate before its initial public offering last September.

BioAge Labs, Inc. (BIOA) Securities Class Action:

The lawsuit, Soto v. BioAge Labs, Inc., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, centers on the company’s STRIDES Phase 2 clinical trial for azelaprag, an investigational drug. The suit claims that offering documents for BioAge’s IPO, which raised $227.7 million by selling 12.65 million shares at $18 each, contained “materially false and/or misleading” statements.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that BioAge presented a picture of the STRIDES trial free of safety concerns and confidently predicted positive top-line results and the achievement of primary endpoint goals. However, just months after the IPO, on December 6, 2024, the company announced it was halting the trial after some participants experienced elevated liver enzymes, a condition known as transaminitis.

The announcement sent BioAge’s stock plummeting more than 76 percent. By the time the lawsuit was filed, the stock was trading around $5.82 a share, a significant drop from its IPO price.

The lawsuit, brought by shareholders who purchased or acquired BioAge stock connected to the IPO, accuses the company and certain of its executives and directors of violating the Securities Act of 1933.

The recent disclosure and precipitous stock drop have driven shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation.

“The close proximity between BioAge’s initial public offering and the discontinued trial raise questions about the company’s disclosures leading up to the IPO,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

