Global Aluminum Can Market Set to Reach USD 94.5 Billion by 2035, Driven by Sustainability and Consumer Demand | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Global aluminum can sales rose steadily due to sustainability efforts and the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging. Increased beverage consumption, especially in emerging markets, and a shift from plastic to recyclable aluminum fueled the growth. The beverage industry, particularly canned water and ready-to-drink products, played a significant role in this market expansion.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aluminum cans market is on track for remarkable expansion, with projections indicating a growth from USD 61.1 billion in 2024 to USD 63.2 billion by 2025, and a substantial surge to USD 94.5 billion by 2035. The market is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035.

The food and beverage industry is leading the charge in driving the adoption of aluminum cans, drawn to their protective nature, sustainability benefits, and convenience for consumers. This trend is expected to continue as both manufacturers and consumers recognize the many advantages of aluminum packaging.

Notably, aluminum is the most recyclable material globally, boasting an impressive near 100% recyclability rate. The material retains its integrity through multiple recycling cycles, making it one of the most sustainable packaging options. The environmental benefits of aluminum are profound: recycling aluminum conserves energy, reduces millions of tons of greenhouse gas emissions, and decreases the demand for transportation fuel.

Additionally, manufacturing aluminum cans from recycled materials requires significantly less energy compared to producing new cans, further propelling the shift towards sustainable packaging solutions.

Aluminum cans stand apart in the recycling world due to their closed-loop recycling process, where they can be repeatedly recycled to create fresh cans. This stands in stark contrast to glass and plastic, which often cannot be recycled as efficiently or as frequently.

This infinite recyclability, combined with aluminum's premium qualities, has positioned the material as a key enabler of brand growth and expansion within the food and beverage industry. New brand launches and market expansions are increasingly leveraging aluminum packaging to tap into untapped markets.





Eco-Conscious Choices and Health Trends Propel Aluminum Cans to the Forefront of Beverage Packaging

The growing consumer preference for canned beverages is driving an increased demand for aluminum cans. Canned drinks offer convenience, portability, and longer shelf life, which align with modern consumer lifestyles. As health-conscious and eco-aware choices rise, aluminum's recyclability also boosts its appeal, making it the packaging material of choice. This shift has led to expanded production and innovation in aluminum can designs, positioning the material as key to meeting the rising demand in the beverage sector.

"The aluminum cans market continues to grow, driven by sustainability trends and increased demand for recyclable packaging. Brands are investing in eco-friendly solutions, boosting market potential." Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

How does Increasing Beverage Consumption Favor the Aluminum Cans Market Growth?

As per FMI, the beverage industry is expected to witness firm growth, especially in high growth countries such as Brazil, India, and China. This is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for aluminum cans market players.

Several independent surveys were conducted to understand consumer preference when it comes to beverage packaging. More than 60% of the respondents preferred a chilled can over a plastic bottle, as it felt more refreshing.

Additionally, more than 80% of the respondents perceived aluminum cans as convenient and “easy to grab” while on their way out. Consequently, increasing demand for smaller pack sizes in beverage industry is expected to create growth opportunities for aluminum cans manufacturers over the forecast period.

These aluminum cans are commonly used as beverage cans, attributable to their light weight and ability to withstand internal pressure generated by carbon-di-oxide. Growing consumption of alcohol is expected to boost the demand for beverage packaging, especially aluminum cans.

High consumption of flavored alcoholic beverages, wines, soft drinks, and energy drinks are expected to bolster the sales of aluminum cans.

How do Environmental and Sustainability Concerns in Packaging Increase the Sales of Drink Cans?

Cans are one of the highly recycled packaging formats across the globe due to which the demand for eco-friendly packaging has increased. Cans made from aluminum are 100% recyclable, and maintain the quality of the metal.

Moreover, recycling aluminum cans is not a difficult task, and can be easily accomplished once the interior is cleaned. The entire process takes about 60 days, and the can becomes ready for use. Furthermore, unlike plastic bottles, aluminum cans are environment friendly, as maximum of it goes into recycling.

Consumer aversion to plastics has resulted in decreased sales of single-use plastic containers and paper-based cartons have a plastic coating, which makes them difficult to recycle.

Consumers are also concerned about their environmental footprint, thus preferring aluminum cans with high recyclability. On the back of this, sales of aluminum cans are expected to increase over the next decade.

Key Takeaways From The Aluminum Cans Market

The global aluminum cans market achieved a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2024.

The market value grew from USD 53.4 billion in 2020 to USD 61.1 billion in 2024.

South Asia & Pacific region is expected to record a CAGR of 6.2% during the assessment period.

By 2035, aluminum cans with a capacity of 201 to 450 ml are projected to represent over 52% of the market share.

The 2-piece can product type is predicted to dominate, holding a 57.3% market share by 2035.



Driving Factors Behind the Rapid Expansion of the Aluminum Cans Industry

Sustainability and Environmental Benefits: Aluminum cans are 100% recyclable and can be recycled indefinitely without losing quality. The increasing emphasis on sustainability and reducing carbon footprints has significantly boosted the demand for aluminum cans, as they offer a more eco-friendly alternative to other packaging materials. Convenience and Portability: Aluminum cans are lightweight, durable, and easy to transport. Their portability makes them a preferred choice for beverages, especially in the on-the-go market. The ease of disposal and stackability further contribute to their widespread use. Consumer Preference for Packaged Beverages: The growing consumption of carbonated soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, and energy drinks has increased the demand for aluminum cans. Their ability to preserve the flavor and quality of the beverage, along with consumer preference for convenience, plays a crucial role in driving the market. Cost-Effectiveness: Compared to other packaging materials like glass or plastic, aluminum cans are relatively more cost-effective to manufacture. They are also efficient in terms of space optimization, which reduces transportation costs. This price advantage makes them an attractive option for beverage companies. Advancements in Can Design and Customization: The increasing focus on innovative can designs, custom branding, and the use of attractive prints has made aluminum cans more visually appealing to consumers. This trend helps beverage companies enhance brand recognition and consumer loyalty, contributing to market growth.



Navigating the Aluminum Cans Market: Key Players and Competitive Dynamics

Key participants in the global aluminum can business are creating and bringing new products into the market. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them also collaborate and work with local brands and start-up enterprises to produce new products.

Key Players in Aluminum Cans Market

Crown Holdings Inc.

Ball Corporation

Ardagh Group S.A.

Silgan Containers LLC

Can-Pack Group

Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd.

Nampak Ltd.

CCL Industries Inc.

CPMC Holdings Inc.

Tecnocap S.p.A.

SAPIN K.S.A.

Massilly Holding SAS

Casablanca Industries

Al-can Exports Pvt. Ltd.

Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad



Key Developments in Global Aluminum Cans Market

In December 2024, Ball Corporation teamed with Dabur to launch Real Bites juice in eco-friendly aluminum cans, boosting the sustainability agenda and decreasing the environmental imprint, marking a significant step forward in beverage packaging sustainability.

In May 2024, Estathé®, a classic Italian tea leaf beverage created by the Ferrero Group, collaborated with Crown to launch a delightful summer promotion in a 330ml "Sleek" size aluminum can.

Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd launched the world's lightest*1 aluminum beverage can in August 2024, with only 6.1 g of aluminum per container. Coca-Cola also chose the can for its 185 g Georgia*2 coffee brand cans.







Aluminum Cans Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Products types in aluminum cans include 1-piece cans, 2-piece cans and 3-piece cans.

By Capacity:

In terms of capacity, the market of aluminum cans is segmented into Up to 200 ml, 201 to 450 ml, 451 to 700 ml, 701 to 1000 ml and more than 1000 ml.

By End Use Industry:

Aluminum cans end users are food, beverages, cosmetic & personal care, pharmaceuticals and paints & lubricants. Food is further sub-segmented into fruits & vegetables, ready-to-eat, meat, seafood & poultry, pet food, bakery & confectionery and others. Beverages include alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages.

By Sub-Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific and Middle East & Africa are included.

