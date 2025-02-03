Veritext Legal Solutions Acquires Leading ADR Companies – UWWM, The McCammon Group and Resolute Systems – Adding Dispute Resolution Services to Portfolio of Offerings

Industry veteran Matthew P. York joins company as senior vice president of alternative dispute resolution to partner with and integrate acquisitions

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled court reporting services and litigation support solutions, today announces the expansion of its service offerings to include alternative dispute resolution. This added capability showcases Veritext’s commitment to delivering comprehensive, client-focused legal solutions that address the evolving needs of the legal industry.

This announcement follows Veritext’s strategic acquisitions of leading ADR firms UWWM (Upchurch Watson White & Max), The McCammon Group and Resolute Systems. These organizations bring unparalleled expertise in dispute resolution and provide Veritext with the ability to offer streamlined and innovative ADR solutions to legal professionals.

To lead the ADR initiative, Veritext has added Matthew P. York to the team as senior vice president, alternative dispute resolution. York’s extensive expertise includes over two decades at JAMS, where he pioneered advancements in AI utilization, operational efficiency and global development in the international dispute resolution area.

“Expanding into ADR is an instrumental step in Veritext’s journey to delivering unparalleled legal support,” states Rich Antoneck, CEO of Veritext. “By leveraging Matthew’s impressive track record and the capabilities of UWWM, The McCammon Group and Resolute Systems, we aim to offer innovative, client-centered solutions that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the dispute resolution process. Matthew’s leadership will ensure seamless integration of these acquisitions and the execution of a unified strategy to establish Veritext as a preeminent force in ADR.”

“Veritext’s forward-thinking approach and legacy of excellence make this a perfect opportunity,” shares York. “I am thrilled to join this impressive organization and look forward to contributing to their mission of transforming the legal support landscape with first-class ADR services. The addition of ADR capabilities is a perfect fit to the company’s expert legal technology and solutions portfolio.”

ADR offers a cost-effective, time-efficient avenue for resolving disputes outside of the courtroom, a growing necessity for legal professionals and corporations navigating complex cases. With this addition, Veritext empowers its clients with distinct advantages tailored to their needs, promoting accessibility, efficiency and success.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details – so legal teams can focus on the case.

