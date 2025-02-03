Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group Welcomes Matt Weissing

Upchurch Watson White & Max, a nationally known group of dispute resolution professionals, is proud to welcome Matt Weissing, a highly accomplished attorney with over three decades of experience in civil trial law, to its panel of distinguished mediators.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upchurch Watson White & Max, a nationally known group of dispute resolution professionals, is proud to welcome Matt Weissing, a highly accomplished attorney with over three decades of experience in civil trial law, to its panel of distinguished mediators.

Mr. Weissing’s legal career has been defined by his expertise in high-stakes litigation, representing both plaintiffs and defendants in a wide range of complex cases. His deep understanding of the litigation process and his reputation for ethical practice and legal excellence have earned him board certification as a Civil Trial Attorney and membership in the prestigious American Board of Trial Advocates.

“We extend a warm welcome to Matt Weissing, a skilled and resourceful trial attorney with a concentration in several areas central to our neutral practice”, said John Upchurch, the firm’s CEO. “Matt has been recognized for professional excellence throughout his career and served in positions of leadership, and will now turn to early dispute resolution to the benefit our clients and their counsel. We are thrilled that he has elected to join forces with our firm.”

As he transitions to full-time mediation, Mr. Weissing brings a balanced and thoughtful approach to dispute resolution. Guided by principles of respect, clarity, and justice, he aims to help parties navigate their disputes with a focus on collaboration and equitable outcomes. His areas of expertise include personal injury and wrongful death, medical malpractice, insurance disputes, consumer protection, premises liability, professional negligence, and more.

In addition to his legal accomplishments, Mr. Weissing is a recognized leader in the legal community, having served as president of the Broward County Trial Lawyers Association. He has also been an active advocate for fairness and efficiency within the legal system through his involvement with professional organizations such as the Florida Justice Association, the American Board of Trial Advocates, and the American Association for Justice’s Leaders Forum.

Mr. Weissing holds a Juris Doctor from Nova Southeastern University Law School and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Florida. He is certified by the Florida Supreme Court as a Circuit Civil Mediator and admitted to practice in The Florida Bar and the U.S. District Courts for the Southern and Middle Districts of Florida.

For more information or to book a mediation with Mr. Weissing, contact his case manager, Danielle Leigh, at dleigh@uww-adr.com or (800) 863-1462.

About Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group:

Upchurch Watson White & Max is a nationally recognized mediation firm with access to offices nationwide. UWWM leads in alternative dispute resolution, mediating and arbitrating disputes in complex commercial, personal injury, construction and many other areas. Known for their skilled team and innovative techniques, UWWM mediators have helped countless clients achieve resolution outside of court, saving time, money and stress. On the Web: uww-adr.com

