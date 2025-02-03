DigiCert’s Stuart Schielack and Nikhil Rajan Recognized as 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs for Outstanding Leadership and Innovation

Lehi, Utah, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a leading global provider of digital trust, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Stuart Schielack, GVP of Global Channels and Alliances, and Nikhil Rajan, Senior Director of Channel, to the prestigious 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes IT vendors and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

The CRN Channel Chiefs list is a definitive guide to the most important executives in the channel, showcasing individuals who drive remarkable value through innovative programs and collaborative approaches. Each honoree exemplifies excellence in developing lasting partnerships and empowering channel ecosystems for shared success.

Schielack has more than 26 years of expertise in global technology sales and has been instrumental in evolving DigiCert’s channel operations. His accomplishments over the past year include launching DigiCert’s Sell-With selling motion, implementing a Service Delivery Program, and spearheading a Marketplace Initiative. These efforts have driven tighter collaboration between partners and DigiCert’s sales team, fostering greater alignment and deeper market penetration. Schielack’s focus on empowering partners has been a critical factor in DigiCert’s ability to scale its partner network and deliver exceptional outcomes globally.

“Stuart’s commitment to fostering innovation and strengthening DigiCert’s partner ecosystem has propelled our business into a new era of success,” said Dave Packer, Chief Revenue Officer, DigiCert. “This well-deserved accolade acknowledges his remarkable achievements and dedication to enabling our partners worldwide.”

With more than 20 years of experience in strategic sales, global partnerships, and channel management, Rajan, who joined DigiCert through the Vercara acquisition in October 2024, will play a significant role in shaping DigiCert’s channel landscape. Over the past year, he led several key initiatives at Vercara, including expanding the company’s product portfolio into new geographic markets and verticals, streamlining partner onboarding processes, and doubling partner-sourced opportunities. Rajan’s philosophy of facilitating partner success, promoting strong relationships, and prioritizing customer outcomes have been instrumental in driving results and expanding Vercara’s influence.

“Nikhil is dedicated to advancing our channel strategy and fostering meaningful relationships with partners,” said Packer. “Under his leadership, we are strengthening our partner programs and entering new markets that are all aligned with channel priorities to deliver impactful outcomes for our partners and their customers.”

“This year’s honorees exemplify dedication, innovation, and leadership that supports solution provider success and fosters growth across the channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Each of these exceptional leaders has made a lasting channel impact by championing partnerships and designing creative strategies that get results. They’ve set a high bar in the channel, and we’re thrilled to recognize their standout achievements.”

This recognition aligns with DigiCert’s ongoing commitment to equipping its channel partners with robust tools, resources, and programs to succeed in a rapidly evolving industry. Through investments in partner enablement, such as enhanced partner portals and expanded marketing initiatives, DigiCert is positioning the company’s partners for continued growth and innovation.

CRN's 2025 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2025 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a leading global provider of digital trust, enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their footprint in the digital world is secure. DigiCert® ONE, the platform for digital trust, provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs, securing websites, enterprise access and communication, software, identity, content and devices. DigiCert pairs its award-winning software with its industry leadership in standards, support and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for leading companies around the world. For more information, visit www.digicert.com or follow on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/digicert-inc-/.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

