Coating Agents Market projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$11.40 billion in 2030

Coating Agents Market

The coating agents market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.55% from US$8.304 billion in 2025 to US$11.406 billion in 2030.

The market is witnessing significant transformation owing to technological advancements such as the emergence of nanocoating and smart coatings coupled with the demand for sustainable products.” — Analyst

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A coating agent is a chemical admixture applied to coatings to improve their wetting, dispersion, film formation, surface quality, and appearance properties of the films. It is applied to surfaces to enhance their properties, performance, and aesthetics.The demand for coating agents will grow at a CAGR of 6.55% during the forecast period. This growth is due to increasing demand for coatings from its various end-use industries like electronics, aerospace, construction, and automotive. The growth in these end-use industries driving the market growth. However, Environmental regulations, cost of raw materials, competition, technological advancements, and regulatory compliance are acting as major restraints for the market growth.The coating agents market is witnessing significant transformation due to advancements in technology such as the emergence of nanocoating and smart coatings and changing consumer preferences, demanding eco-friendly and sustainable products. Alongside this, the increasingly stringent government regulations are shaping the industry. Companies are evolving new products to meet the changing market. For instance, in July 2024, Lubrizol launched the PowderAdd 9780-new wax additive, enabling the formulators to achieve fine texturing effects in powder coatings with a host of additional benefits.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/coating-agents-market The coating agents market by application is segmented into construction, automotive, marine, aerospace, and electronics. In the construction sector, coatings agents are used as protective coatings for building materials such as steel, concrete, etc, waterproofing for roofs and walls to protect from weather,r and anti-corrosion coatings among other uses. In the automotive sector, coating agents are used as anti-corrosive coatings and UV-protection coatings for vehicles and vehicle exterior bodies respectively. Marine coatings agents segment is growing due to expansion in overall trade. The aerospace segment is also witnessing growth due to increasing demand from the aerospace sector as commercial air travel demand is increasing. In the electronics sector, it is used as a protective coating the electronic components, and for insulation in wires and cables among other uses. During the forecast period, the electronics segment will grow at a faster rate due to increasing market growth in the electronics and semiconductor industry.Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is expanding at a rapid pace due to the significance of industrialization and economic growth in China and India. North America, especially the United States, holds a significant share in the coating agents, considering diversified industries and research capabilities. Europe, in terms of Germany and France, is crucial for the market, focused on advanced materials and sustainable technologies. Other emerging markets, like Brazil, Russia, and Mexico, are also being driven by growing economies and accelerated industrialization.The report includes the major players operating in the coating agents market: Artience, CD Formulation, CHT Group, Dow Inc., SEPPIC, Kisco Ltd., Nippon Seika, Dainichi Seika, Spectrum Chemical, Axalta Coating Systems, Alsiano, and Supervac Industries LLP.The market analytics report segments the coating agents market as follows:• By End Use Industryo Constructiono Automotiveo Marineo Aerospaceo Electronics• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiledo Artienceo CD Formulationo CHT Groupo Dow Inc.o SEPPICo Kisco Ltd.o Nippon Seikao Dainichi Seikao Spectrum Chemicalo Axalta Coating Systemso Alsianoo Supervac Industries LLPKey Benefits of this Report:• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Paints and Coatings Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-paints-and-coatings-market • Waterproof coatings Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-waterproof-coatings-market • Smart Coatings Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/smart-coatings-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 