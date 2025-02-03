Boil Water Advisory Rescinded for the City of West Mineral, Cherokee County

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of West Mineral water supply system located in Cherokee County. KDHE issued the advisory because of possible bacteriological contamination within the water tower following maintenance and notification that the waterline feeding the City system is being taken out of service to allow for repair a waterline break resulting in an expected loss of pressure in the distribution system.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind notice following testing at a certified laboratory.

Drinking water samples collected from the City of West Mineral indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at: 620-827-6131, or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit our webpage: https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/468/Disruption-in-Water-Service.

###