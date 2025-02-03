Ensemble Welcomes Former HCA Healthcare CFO Bill Rutherford to Board of Managers

Cincinnati, Ohio, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble, the nation’s leading revenue cycle managed services company for healthcare organizations, is pleased to announce that Bill Rutherford, former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of HCA Healthcare, has joined its Board of Managers.

Rutherford recently retired from HCA Healthcare after 34 years of dedicated service. During his tenure as CFO, he oversaw financial operations including the Treasury Department, Office of the Controller, Information Technology, Government Programs, Strategic Resource Group and Revenue Cycle Operations, bringing extensive leadership and financial expertise to the healthcare industry. HCA is one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services with 184 hospitals and more than 2,000 sites of care. The system serves patients in 21 states and the United Kingdom.

“We’re thrilled to have Bill join our Board,” said Ensemble President and CEO Judson Ivy. “He has a proven history of driving meaningful results for healthcare providers while navigating the complexity the industry faces today. His expertise aligns perfectly with Ensemble’s mission of delivering a frictionless revenue cycle and exceptional patient experiences.”

"I’m honored to join the Ensemble Board, an organization dedicated to empowering healthcare organizations to overcome financial challenges and achieve measurable success,” said Rutherford. “Together, we are committed to helping providers deliver exceptional care in their communities.”

The addition of Rutherford to Ensemble’s Board continues to support the company’s mission of partnering with industry experts to deliver a frictionless revenue cycle and exceptional patient experience. In October 2024, Ensemble announced the addition of Jane Moran to the Board. Moran is the Chief Information and Digital Officer at Mass General Brigham and is a very active member of the global technology community, bringing experienced perspectives on AI-infused decisioning and advanced analytics to drive value for providers.

Ensemble manages $37 billion in annual net patient revenue, partnering with more unique health systems than any other firm to improve revenue cycle performance through end-to-end managed services. Ensemble focuses on delivering value quickly and sustaining high performance, meeting 100% of year-one client goals and delivering 5% average net revenue improvement each year across clients.

To learn more about Ensemble and its innovative solutions for healthcare organizations, visit EnsembleHP.com.

About Ensemble

Ensemble is a full-service revenue cycle management company, delivering holistic financial health for hundreds of healthcare organizations across the country. Through a combination of 12,000+ certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and AI-infused decisioning, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology, so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities. For more information, visit EnsembleHP.com.

Kendall Herold Ensemble Health Partners 704-765-3715 Kendall.Herold@ensemblehp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.