Izotropic to Present at Investor Conference February 6th

- CEO to present overview of Company value proposition, unique catalysts, and near-term objectives -

- Event includes live Q and A, attendance is complimentary -

- Individual and institutional investors, advisors, and analysts welcome -

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company"), a medical device company commercializing imaging-based products utilizing innovative and emerging technologies for the more accurate screening, diagnoses, and treatment of breast cancers, is pleased to announce that CEO Robert Thast will be presenting at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference this week and will be covering key aspects of the Company’s recent achievements, U.S. and EU regulatory approvals, near-term-objectives, and funding options.

Date: February 6, 2025

Time: 3:00 – 3:30 pm EST / 12:00 – 12:30 pm PST

1 x 1 Meetings: See availability here: https://calendly.com/izotropic/meeting-with-ceo

This will be the first public presentation by Izotropic since unveiling its new regulatory strategy for U.S. FDA approval and timelines to market launch of its first medical imaging device, IzoView- a dedicated breast CT imaging system, with contrast-enhancement for breast cancer screening adjunctive to digital breast tomosynthesis, commonly referred to as 3D mammography, for patients with dense breast tissue.

After the formal presentation, attendees will have the opportunity and are encouraged to ask relevant questions through an interactive portal. For anyone registered who cannot attend the live event, an archived webcast will be made available.

Please pre-register at the following link:

https://bit.ly/4hi9H8A

About Izotropic:

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedarplus.ca.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This document may contain statements that are "Forward-Looking Statements," which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions, projections, and expectations of the Company's management, business, and its knowledge of the relevant market and economic environment in which it operates. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate" and other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

These statements are not guarantees of performance and involve risks, including those related to capital requirements and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, and as such, they may cause future results of the Company's activity to differ significantly from the content and implications of such statements. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law. Neither the Company nor its shareholders, officers, and consultants shall be liable for any action and the results of any action taken by any person based on the information contained herein, including, without limitation, the purchase or sale of Company securities. Nothing in this document should be deemed to be medical or other advice of any kind. All images are for illustrative purposes only. IzoView has not yet been approved or cleared for sale.

Contacts:

Izotropic Corporation

Robert Thast

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 1-604-220-5031 or 1-800-IZOCORP ext. 3

Email: bthast@izocorp.com

General Inquiries

Telephone: 1-604-825-4778 or 1-800-IZOCORP ext. 1

Email: info@izocorp.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.