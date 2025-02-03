Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,268 in the last 365 days.

TX Rail Products, Inc. Reports Revenue Increase of 31% for First Quarter of Fiscal 2025

Net income up 73%; Generated positive cash from operations

ASHLAND, Ky., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TX Rail Products, Inc. (OTC Markets PINK: TXRP), a supplier of rail and rail products to the U.S. coal mining industry, short line railroads and tunneling contractors, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Mr. Shrewsbury, CEO and Chairman of TX Rail Products, Inc., commented, "We delivered a 31% increase in revenue and generated positive cash from operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. We have added multiple new customers, and importantly, geopolitical conditions are favorable for our offerings. We expect these conditions will remain favorable in the coming years, especially in states where we already have an established presence."

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Summary

Revenue for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $2.1 million as compared to $1.6 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of 31.1%.

Cost of goods sold was $1.6 million as compared to $1.3 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of 28.7%.

Gross profit for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024 increased as a percentage of revenue from 20.4% to 21.9% when compared to the same period the prior year. The increase in gross profit as a percentage of revenue is the result of the mix of products sold in the current quarter.

Operating expenses for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024, were $277,000 as compared to $216,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 28.2%.

Other income for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $607 as compared to other expense of ($5,100) in the same quarter the prior year.

Net income for the current first fiscal quarter was $178,000, compared to $102,000 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, representing an increase of 73.4%.

On December 31,2024, cash and cash equivalents were $260,000 compared to $114,000 as of September 30, 2024. Net cash provided by operating activities was $138,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Net cash used in investing activities was $0 for the first three months of fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2024. Net cash provided by financing activities for the first three months of fiscal year 2025 was $8,000 as compared to cash used in financing activities of ($107,000) for the same period the prior fiscal year. The increase in cash provided by financing activities was primarily the result of proceeds of $45,000 from a line of credit that was used for current operating needs.

Accounts receivable was $375,000 as of December 31, 2024, as compared to $641,000 as of September 30, 2024, a decrease of 41.4%.

Inventory was $3.7 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 29.2% as compared to $2.8 million as of September 30, 2024. The increase in inventory is the direct result of higher product sales demand.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) and other applicable law. When used, the words "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "should", "expect", "plan", "assume" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements concerning future plans or results are necessarily only estimates and actual results could differ materially from expectations. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: our ability to implement our business strategy; our financial strategy; a downturn in economic environment; our failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; a failure of our innovation initiatives; risks from investing in growth opportunities; fluctuations in financial results and purchases; the impact of local legal, economic, political and health conditions; adverse effects from environmental matters and tax matters; ineffective internal controls; our use of accounting estimates; our ability to attract and retain key personnel and our reliance on critical skills; impact of relationships with critical suppliers; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; the impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; our reliance on third party distribution channels; Securities and Exchange Commission regulations related to trading in "penny stocks;" the continued availability of certain financing provided by our CEO; and other risks, uncertainties and factors or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Notwithstanding the above, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, expressly state that the safe harbor for forward looking statements does not apply to companies that issue penny stocks. Because we may from time to time be considered to be an issuer of penny stock, the safe harbor for forward looking statements under the PSLRA may not be applied to us at certain times.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Brett Maas
Hayden IR
txrp@haydenir.com
646-536-7331

William “Buck” Shrewsbury        
Chairman and CEO TX Rail Products, Inc.
(606) 928-3131        



TX RAIL PRODUCTS, INC.
BALANCE SHEETS
December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024
           
    Unaudited
 		    Audited
    December 31,     September 30,
    2024     2024
ASSETS          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 259,504     $ 113,976  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $27,440          
at December 31, 2024 and September 30,2024   375,292       640,511  
Deposits on purchased products   _     91,702  
Inventory   3,678,293       2,847,149  
Other current assets   25,999       48,924  
Total current assets   4,339,088       3,742,262  
           
Property and equipment, net (Note 2)   352,680       365,019  
Total Assets $ 4,691,768     $ 4,107,281  
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
           
Current liabilities:          
Accrued expenses, primarily to officers (Note 5) $ 90,410     $ 100,411  
Accounts payable   482,135       60,148  
Accrued interest to officer   559,726       559,726  
Advances from officer (Note 5)   64,587       101,587  
Stockholder/officers advances for operations-warehouse rent   234,000       228,000  
Other current liability   178,487       197,281  
Total current liabilities   1,609,345       1,247,153  
           
Line of Credit (Note 7)   495,492       450,706  
Note payable to officer (Note 5)   2,000,000       2,000,000  
Total Liabilities   4,104,837       3,697,859  
           
Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)   0       0  
           
Stockholders' equity:          
Preferred stock: no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized          
no shares outstanding   _     _
Common stock: no par value, 250,000,000 shares (Note 8)          
authorized, 45,000,000 shares issued and outstanding          
at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024   8,703,344       8,703,344  
Additional paid-in capital   4,809,295       4,809,295  
Accumulated deficit   (12,925,708 )     (13,103,217 )
Total stockholders' equity   586,931       409,422  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,691,768     $ 4,107,281  
           
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.



  TX RAIL PRODUCTS, INC.
  STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
      (Unaudited)
      December 31,   December 31,
       2024    2023
               
  Revenue   $ 2,076,103     $ 1,583,884  
               
  Cost of goods sold   (1,622,360 )     (1,260,501 )
               
  Gross profit     453,743       323,383  
               
  Operating expenses, except items shown          
  separately below   135,373       81,350  
  Salary expense   78,997       68,334  
  Commission expense   41,132       61,322  
  Professional fees   9,000       _
  Depreciation expense   12,339       4,915  
  Total operating expenses   276,841       215,921  
               
  Net income/(loss) from operations   176,902       107,462  
               
  Other income and (expense):          
  Other income     1,833       _
  Interest expense   (1,226 )     (5,114 )
               
  Total other income and (expense), net   607       (5,114 )
               
  Net income/(loss) $ 177,509     $ 102,348  
               
  Net income/(loss) per common share          
  Basic and diluted $ 0.00     $ 0.00  
               
  Weighted average of common shares          
  outstanding-            
  Basic and diluted   45,000,000       45,209,042  
  The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.
 
               



TX RAIL PRODUCTS, INC.
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
      (Unaudited)
      December 31,   December 31,
      2024   2023
Cash flows provided by/(used in) operating activities:  
  Net income   $ 177,509     $ 102,348  
  Adjustments to reconcile net income/(loss) to net cash provided by/(used in)        
  operating activities:        
  Depreciation expense     12,339       4,915  
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
  Accounts receivable, net     265,219       427,532  
  Inventory     (831,144 )     (370,316 )
  Deposits     91,702     _
  Other current assets     22,925       (25,041 )
  Accrued liabilities, primarily to officers (Note 5)     (10,001 )     (24,999 )
  Accounts payable     421,987       231,313  
  Other current liability     (18,794 )     6,257  
  Stockholder/officers advances for operations-warehouse rent (Note 5)     6,000       6,000  
  Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities     137,742       358,009  
           
Cash flows provided by/(used in) investing activities:  
  Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities   _   _
           
Cash flows provided by/(used in) financing activities:  
  Common share repurchase program   _     (17,000 )
  Proceeds from Line of Credit     44,786      
  Repayment of bank term loan   _     (41,786 )
  Proceeds from officer advances     3,800     _
  Repayment of officer advances     (40,800 )     (48,000 )
  Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities     7,786       (106,786 )
           
Increase in cash and cash equivalents     145,528       251,223  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     113,976       159,088  
                   
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 259,504     $ 410,311  
                   
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information  
                   
Cash paid during the period for interest   $ 1,226     $ 5,114  
                   
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TX Rail Products, Inc. Reports Revenue Increase of 31% for First Quarter of Fiscal 2025

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more