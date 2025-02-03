Submit Release
Vimeo to Report Q4 2024 Earnings and Host Earnings Video Event on February 19, 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) today announced the date for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 earnings report and earnings video event. After the close of market trading on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, Vimeo will post its results on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors. On the same day, at 5:00 p.m. ET, Vimeo will livestream a video conference to answer questions. The live stream and replay of the video will be accessible to the public at https://www.vimeo.com/investors.

About Vimeo

Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to better connect and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our community of millions of users – from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies – whose videos receive billions of views each month. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.

