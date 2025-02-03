Adia Nutrition Officially Enters $15.1 Billion Global Stem Cell Market with Domestic Treatments by Successful Opening of First Florida Location

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTC Pink: ADIA), through its medical division Adia Med, is strategically positioning itself to capture a significant share of the growing $15.1 billion global stem cell market. Adia Med’s clinic in Winter Park, Florida, now offers stem cell treatments utilizing 361 human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps), aiming to provide an experience comparable to some of the world’s most recognized locations like Panama, Mexico, Brazil and Switzerland with the advantage of using FDA compliant, high-quality umbilical cord stem cells and the convenience of a U.S. location.

"With the global stem cell market expanding, we see an opportunity to make these treatments more accessible in the U.S.," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition. "Adia Med focuses on delivering care with advanced, ethically sourced umbilical cord stem cells."

Adia Med's treatment protocols are designed to align with practices from international clinics but emphasize:

Quality Stem Cells: Utilizing umbilical cord stem cells noted for their potential in various medical applications.

Convenience: Eliminating the need for patients to travel internationally for treatment, thus reducing associated uncertainties, logistics, and costs.

Compliance and Safety: Operating under U.S. FDA health regulations, with a focus on safety, transparency, and ethical practices. Adia Med 361 HCT/Ps are vetted for FDA compliance ensuring safety and efficacy.

"Many patients have traveled abroad for treatments which we now offer locally in Florida," added Dr. Sher, Chief Stem Cell Medical Officer at Adia Med. "Our approach aims to offer treatments in a familiar, regulated setting with convenient follow-up care."

Adia Med's clinic has started treating patients for a range of conditions, including inflammation, autoimmune conditions and various orthopedic issues, exploring the potential of stem cell therapy in regenerative medicine. *

As Adia Nutrition enters this market, the company aims to enhance access to these treatments and contribute to the broader understanding and application of stem cell and other HCT/P therapies. Mr. Powalisz further stated, "Shareholders and investors, feel free to reach out to me to arrange a visit to our new clinic."

Disclaimer:

*Same Surgical Procedure Exception: HCT/Ps that are removed and implanted into the same individual during the same surgical procedure are exempt from FDA regulations under the "same surgical procedure exception" United States v. US Stem Cell Clinic, LLC, 403 F.Supp.3d 1279 (2019). This exception is limited to procedures where the HCT/P remains in its original form (United States v. California Stem Cell Treatment Center, Inc., 117 F.4th 1213 (2024).

Stem cell therapy is an area of ongoing research, and the effectiveness for various conditions can vary widely.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Larry Powalisz at ceo@adiamed.com or 321-788-0850.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adia-med.com

Website: www.biolete.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb28d356-23b2-409d-8843-bf223a7a9631

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa5e7fd4-8b58-434e-b891-05ff64b124de

Legal Disclaimer:

