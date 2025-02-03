Hexamethylenediamine Market is projected to grow at significant CAGR close to 4%

Hexamethylenediamine Market

The hexamethylenediamine market is valued at US$6,617.012 million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% over the forecast period.

The hexamethylenediamine market is valued at US$6,617.012 million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% over the forecast period.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the hexamethylenediamine market is projected to be at US$6,617.012 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% over the forecast period.With the recent policy changes, INVISTA a manufacturer of chemical intermediates, polymers and fibers announced it would continue hexamethylene diamine (HMD) production at its site in Orange, Texas. The company planned to long-term HMD production in Orange in October 2024. INVISTA’s Upstream Nylon business would continue to focus on increasing its ability to supply customers with products in the nylon 6,6 value chain from ADN to polymer.Further, with the growing demand in the Asia Pacific, Ascend Performance Materials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 2024, to celebrate the startup of its hexamethylene diamine plant in Lianyungang, China. The plant would also produce Ascend’s FlexaTram specialty amines, which are used in coatings , pharmaceuticals, oil and gas production and other industries. The site capacity increases Ascend’s total HMD capacity by approximately 50%. According to the World Integrated Trade Solution (WITS), China imported 48,295,700 Kg of hexamethylenediamine and its salts in 2023.Moreover, emerging trends in the hexamethylenediamine market included the production of the ISCC certified products, use of the sustainable production method, and growth in demand for the bio-circular chemicals.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/hexamethylenediamine-market By application, the hexamethylenediamine market is segmented into nylon production, intermediate for coatings, biocides, and others. Nylon is used in multiple industries such as agriculture, construction, food processing, marine, material handling, oil and gas, sawmill, and wastewater industries, where various equipment parts are made. Further, Nylon is a widely used material in the fashion industry. It has multiple benefits such as blending into the diversity of designs. Biocides are used in the disinfectants on medical devices and surfaces, and antiseptics used on skin and mucosa. Growing use in the healthcare sector will increase the demand for biocides.By end-user industry, the hexamethylenediamine market is segmented into textile, plastics, automotive, and others. The developing economies have greater demand for textiles in their market, such as, india is the second-largest producer of textiles and garments. Indian textiles and apparel industry held 4% of the global trade in textiles and apparel in 2023. Moreover, according to the data from the international energy agency, electric vehicle sales in Europe have seen an increase of 18.52% increase from 2022 to 2023, in Norway, the sales of electric cars have reached 93% of the total car share. These figures indicate the growth of automotive.Based on geography, the North American region of hexamethylenediamine market is growing significantly. The automobile industry significant in the driving the market in North America, Canada witnessed rise of 26% in the vehicle production in 2023 and USA has the 6% growth in the same year, with total 10,611,555 vehicles produced, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers. Further, according to World Integrated Trade Solution (WITS), USA exported 292,027,000 Kg of hexamethylenediamine and its salts and largest exporter. North America has robust chemical industry infrastructure and productionAs a part of the report, the major players operating in the hexamethylenediamine market that have been covered are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Ascend Performance Materials, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Genomatica Inc., INVISTA, Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd., Solvay, TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., and Sigma AldrichThe market analytics report segments the hexamethylenediamine market as follows:• By Applicationo Nylon Productiono Intermediate for Coatingso Biocideso Others• By End-User Industryo Textileo Plasticso Automotiveo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo UKo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.• Asahi Kasei Corporation• Ascend Performance Materials• BASF SE• Evonik Industries AG• Genomatica Inc.• INVISTA• Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd.• Solvay• TORAY INDUSTRIES INC.• Sigma AldrichReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countriesCompany Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Ethyl Lactate Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ethyl-lactate-market • Lithium Hydroxide Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/lithium-hydroxide-market • Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/polytetramethylene-ether-glycol-ptmeg-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.