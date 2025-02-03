Same Day Delivery Market Growth to $20.36 Billion by 2027, Driven by 21.1% CAGR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Same Day Delivery Market by Application, Mode of Transportation, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global same day delivery market size was valued at $5.78 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $20.36 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 21.1%.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07162 Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America and LAMEA. China dominated the global same day delivery market share in 2019, while India is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to increase in demand for the availability of products in a shorter time span.Same day delivery services are being deployed across numerous countries so as to ensure the timely delivery of products to the end users. Moreover, the demand for same day delivery services has increased due to the fact that the consumers are ready to spend any amount in order to get the product in a shorter time span. Also, due to this increased demand for quick availability of products, companies have entered into strategic alliances so as to ensure the timely delivery of products, which has also supplemented the growth of the global market.Efficient and continuous services are required by customers in the goods transportation industry, which enable the operating companies to enhance their services as per the demand. This provides a lucrative growth opportunity for the market players as well as supports the market toward a positive growth.Moreover, same day delivery services offers numerous advantages such as flexibility and convenience for door-to-door delivery services and speedy delivery of products for shorter & medium distances. Same day delivery is implemented mainly in cities or nearby countries through which transportation activities can be carried out at a much cheaper cost. Moreover, several trade agreements between neighboring countries & governments have also supplemented the growth of same day delivery market across different locations.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/same-day-delivery-market/purchase-options Factors such as development of the e-commerce industry and increase in trading activities due to globalization provides lucrative opportunities for the growth of the same day delivery market. However, poor infrastructure & higher logistics costs and lack of control of manufacturers & retailers on logistics service are the factors that hamper the growth of the same day delivery market. Meanwhile, emergence of last mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation and cost cutting & lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system are the factors that are expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the global same day delivery market in the near future.𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in flight cancellations, travel bans, and quarantines, which led to massive slowing of the supply chain and logistics activities across the world.As a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak, important supply chains in the logistics and transportation industry are hampered, though differently across the air, freight, and sea sectors.Logistics firms, which are involved in the movement, storage, and flow of goods, have been directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.The most common reasons for the decline in the growth are attributed to movement restrictions, border controls & closures, and health screening.The same day delivery market also registered a decline in the business due to the closure of national & international borders, which has halted the movement of freight carriers.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By application, the healthcare segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.Depending on the end users, the B2C segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07162 The key players analyzed in this same day delivery market report are A1 Express Services Inc., Aramex, DHL, Dropoff, Inc., FedEx Corp., Jet Delivery, Inc., Power Link Expedite, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., USA Couriers and XPO Logistics, Inc.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Utility Terrain Vehicle MarketHeavy-Duty Trailer MarketAutomotive Voice Recognition System MarketTruck Platooning MarketLow Speed Electric Vehicle Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 