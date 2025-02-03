Apollo Advances Financial Advisor Education and Access to Alternative Investments with Launch of Apollo Allocation Pro

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced the launch of Apollo Allocation Pro. Designed for a financial advisor audience, Apollo Allocation Pro seeks to provide an intuitive, hands-on experience to explore portfolio construction strategies that include alternatives, particularly private markets. The tool is now available on Apollo.com .

Apollo Allocation Pro is the latest step in Apollo’s commitment to enhancing access to alternatives and empowering financial intermediaries with ongoing education and resources for integrating private markets into client portfolios.

The tool builds off Apollo Academy, the firm’s alternative-investment educational platform. Launched in September 2022, Apollo Academy offers financial advisors a variety of educational programs, from its cornerstone course, Alternative Investing Essentials (a 10-hour, CE-credit course), to pinpointed CE-credit classes, white papers, podcasts and the Daily Spark blog with Apollo’s Chief Economist Torsten Slok.

“With Apollo Allocation Pro, we’re continuing to educate and empower financial advisors as they seek greater diversification and excess return on behalf of their clients,” said Apollo’s Stephanie Drescher, Partner and Chief Client and Product Development Officer. “This tool highlights our commitment to providing advisors with resources to integrate private market strategies into portfolios, enabling them to deliver tailored solutions that align with their clients’ financial goals.”

Key Features of Apollo Allocation Pro:

Interactive Portfolio Design: Create and model illustrative portfolio allocations that integrate alternatives alongside traditional public market indices with varying levels of risk tolerance across asset classes.

Create and model illustrative portfolio allocations that integrate alternatives alongside traditional public market indices with varying levels of risk tolerance across asset classes. Advisor-Focused Insights: Leverage custom insights to address diverse client objectives by accessing 17 different indices from which to allocate.

Leverage custom insights to address diverse client objectives by accessing 17 different indices from which to allocate. Broader Education Initiatives: Aligned with Apollo’s educational framework, the tool complements the resources offered through Apollo Academy.



The tool was developed in partnership with iCapital 1, the global fintech platform driving the world’s alternative investment marketplace for the wealth and asset management industries, and is powered by iCapital Architect.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of September 30, 2024, Apollo had approximately $733 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

