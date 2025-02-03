Vor Bio to Participate in the Oppenheimer's 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat and host virtual 1x1 investor meetings at the Oppenheimer’s 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference.

Oppenheimer’s 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, February 12th at 12:00pm ET

Location: Virtual

A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investors section of www.vorbio.com.

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

Contact:

Media & Investors

Sarah Spencer

+1 857-242-6076

sspencer@vorbio.com

Legal Disclaimer:

