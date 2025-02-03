Integer to Showcase Leadership in Medical Device Innovation and Recent Acquisition of Precision Coating at MD&M West 2025

~ Attendees Invited to Visit Integer at Booth #1439 ~

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading global medical device contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), will join innovators and industry leaders around the world in exhibiting at MD&M West, Feb. 4 – 6, 2025, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

Integer welcomes visitors to booth #1439 to learn more about the company’s commitment to customers as their partner of choice in enhancing the lives of patients through access to innovative technologies, superior quality and dependable manufacturing to accelerate speed to market and reduce product development risk.

Integer’s exhibit will showcase capabilities and solutions to enable cardio and vascular, cardiac rhythm management and neuromodulation products, and how the company blends technology, expertise and resources to amplify customers’ innovation.

Integer will additionally highlight its global rapid prototyping services that enable customers’ direct access to a team of dedicated experts in R&D and engineering. With a local-to-local approach and as little as a two-week turnaround, customers now can obtain rapid prototypes in specialized cardiovascular markets, including structural heart, electrophysiology and neurovascular. Offerings include catheter shafts and guidewires, steerable sheaths, introducers, braiding and textiles, and machined components.

“As we expand our capabilities and capacity through ongoing strategic investments, we will continue to anticipate our customers’ needs in a highly innovative and rapidly evolving medical device landscape,” said Payman Khales, President, Cardio and Vascular. “We look forward to demonstrating our collaborative approach, continued commitment to innovation, and the strategic value we provide as our customers’ trusted and reliable end-to-end partner in medical device technologies.”

Integer will also showcase a range of key product areas throughout the event, including:

Cardiac rhythm management and neuromodulation: Miniaturized technology for finished IPGs as well as Gen 3 Li Ion and Gen 2 CFx batteries.

Cardio and vascular solutions: A full range of electrophysiology, structural heart, and neurovascular product solutions including complex catheters, high-performing guidewires, steerable introducers and sheaths, therapy delivery systems, and implant technologies.

In addition to Integer’s exhibit at booth #1439, MD&M West 2025 attendees can visit Pulse Technologies, an Integer Company, at booth #2854 to learn more about HSR technology and complex micro machining for critical medical device components.

Attendees are also invited to visit Precision Coating at booth #2269. Integer acquired substantially all of the assets of Precision Coating, a privately held manufacturer specializing in high value surface coating technology platforms, including fluoropolymer, anodic coatings, ion treatment solutions and laser processing, on Jan. 7, 2025, for $152 million, subject to adjustment for additional contingent consideration. Consistent with Integer’s tuck-in acquisition strategy, the acquisition of Precision Coating increases Integer’s service offerings to include differentiated and proprietary coatings capabilities that position Integer to better meet customers’ evolving needs.

Integer will share additional details on this acquisition during its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings call on Feb. 20, 2025.

Learn more about Integer at www.integer.net.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world, serving the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and cardio and vascular markets. As a strategic partner of choice to medical device companies and OEMs, the Company is committed to enhancing the lives of patients worldwide by providing innovative, high-quality products and solutions. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical® and Lake Region Medical®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

