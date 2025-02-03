Straits Research projects that the Train HVAC Market will grow to USD 19.69 Billion by 2033

The global train HVAC market size was valued at USD 14.57 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 15.07 billion in 2025 to USD 19.69 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heavy and light droplets are dealt with swiftly and effectively by HVAC systems. One or more virus particles can be inhibited by filters, heat exchangers, heating coils, radial fans, and deflectors, to name a few components. Together, these components and the long and complicated air duct inside the carriage catch a considerable portion of all virus particles. In addition, according to some studies, fewer than 1% of larger droplets and only 15% of aerosols return to the interior of a carriage.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/train-hvac-market/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Rapid Transit Drives the Global Market

Due to the expanding world population and the increasing need for a faster, safer, and more comfortable form of transportation, economies worldwide invest a sizable amount of money in building railway infrastructure. Rapid transit is a high-capacity mode of public transportation that is frequently used in cities. Other names include heavy rail, metro, subway, tube, U-Bahn, or subterranean rail. Rapid transit systems are electric trains with a dedicated right of way that is off-limits to people and other vehicles. The growth of rapid transit systems is anticipated to drive the train HVAC market over the forecast period.

Integration of Cloud-based Monitoring Systems and IoT Creates Tremendous Opportunities

HVAC systems are changing thanks to the Internet of Things (IoT), which enables more effective operation and improved temperature control. IoT signal transmission, load capacity regulation, and person tracking are made possible by cloud-based monitoring technology. Raising the anticipated demand for HVAC systems from the railway industries will complement the demand curve.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global train HVAC market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.42% during the forecast period. In India, the government heavily emphasized promoting domestic manufacturing enterprises in the "Make in India" scheme. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs stipulated requirements in the tender and supporting documents to ensure that at least 75% of the railcars and 25% of the necessary components and subsystems be manufactured in India. One of the most reliable methods of moving goods and people is the railway network in China because of its vast geographic region, varied topography, and climatic conditions. The nation's economic growth has significantly benefited from the railway system.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.41%, generating USD 6,017.70 million during the forecast period. Germany is home to one of the world's most extensive rail networks. The abundance of train stations throughout the country's major cities and towns is a testament to everyday rail travel. Additionally, according to Jesse Norman, the Light Rail Minister, future transportation networks in English towns and cities could significantly rely more on light rail and other fast transit choices. In England, there are roughly 20 train service operators, and Network Rail runs the stations and tracks. A robust metro system exists in the United Kingdom, which raises the demand for additional HVAC and train infrastructure.

To Gather Additional Insights on the Regional Analysis of the Train HVAC Market @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/train-hvac-market/request-sample

Key Highlights

The global train HVAC market size was valued at USD 14.57 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 15.07 billion in 2025 to USD 19.69 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on train type, the global train HVAC market is bifurcated into passenger trains and freight trains. The passenger train segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.27% during the forecast period.

Based on the system, the global train HVAC market is bifurcated into vapor cycle systems and air cycle systems. The vapor cycle systems segment owns the highest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.41% during the forecast period.

Based on the refrigerator, the global train HVAC market is bifurcated into conventional and natural refrigerants (Co 2 ). The conventional refrigerants segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.41% during the forecast period.

). The conventional refrigerants segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.41% during the forecast period. Based on components, the global train HVAC market is bifurcated into air dampers and blowers. The blowers segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.43% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global train HVAC market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.42% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Thermo King Corporation Merak SA Liebherr-Transportation Systems GmbH & Co. KG Siemens AG Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Toshiba International Corporation Leel Electricals Limited (formerly Lloyd Electric & Engineering Limited) Honeywell International Inc. Trane Inc. Faiveley Transport.

Recent Developments

In July 2022, Thermo King® By Trane Technologies accelerated electrification innovation in Europe with new research & development center.

In September 2022, Merak SA announced that Siemens and its partners launched the ‘safe.trAIn’ research project.

Market Segmentation

By Train Type

Passenger Train

Freight Train

By Systems

Vapor Cycle Systems

Air Cycle Systems

By Refrigerator

Conventional Refrigerants

Natural Refrigerants (CO2)

By Component

Air Dampers

Blowers

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/train-hvac-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data designed and presented for decision-making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.