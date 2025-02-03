Dominion Lending Centres Inc. Enters into Platform Licensing Agreement with Pinch Financial

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX: DLCG) ("DLC" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a platform licensing agreement (the “License Agreement”) with Pinch Financial Incorporated (“Pinch”).

Pinch owns and operates a technology platform that leverages AI to verify information and qualify potential borrowers for mortgages entirely online (referred to herein as the “Pinch Platform”). Real estate listing portals in Canada, most notably REALTOR.ca, leverage the Pinch Platform, which allows borrowers who are applying for a mortgage to select between a specific bank or lender or apply with the assistance of a licensed mortgage broker. DLC is now included in the Pinch Platform and will be available for consumers through REALTOR.ca.

Gary Mauris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “The DLC mortgage broker network is delighted to be integrated into the Pinch Platform, and we are excited to work with homebuyers using REALTOR.ca.”

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is Canada's leading network of mortgage professionals. DLCG operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLCG's extensive network includes over 8,500 agents and over 500 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLCG was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

DLCG can be found on X (Twitter), Facebook and Instagram and LinkedIn @DLCGmortgage and on the web at www.dlcg.ca.

Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:

Eddy Cocciollo

President

647-403-7320

eddy@dlc.ca James Bell

EVP, Corporate and Chief Legal Officer

403-560-0821

jbell@dlcg.ca

