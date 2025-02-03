Northfield Capital Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northfield Capital Corporation (TSX-V: NFD.A) (“Northfield” or the “Company”) today announced that Mr. Thomas Pladsen has resigned from the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”), effective January 31, 2025, for personal reasons. Mr. Pladsen has served as a director of the Company for over 30 years, during which time he provided invaluable insight and guidance to the Company. The Company would like to express its sincere thanks to Mr. Pladsen for his long-standing service.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Klein as a member of the Board, effective January 31, 2025, to fill the vacancy created by Mr. Plasden’s resignation. Mr. Klein has also been appointed as the Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board, in place of Mr. Plasden, effective January 31, 2025.

Eric R. Klein, ICD.D, CBV, CPA, is an experienced Executive with over 35 years of experience in Investment Banking, Mergers & Acquisitions, Business Strategy and Corporate Management. As the President of Klein Advisory Services Inc. since 2018, Eric has guided both healthy and distressed entities, focusing on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and strategic advisory across various sectors including manufacturing, technology, and financial services. His strategic insights are further underscored by his past advisory role as a Senior Advisor for a Canadian asset based lender, where he was instrumental in portfolio management and spearheading new business initiatives. Previously Eric was an Executive Vice President at Dundee Corp. and a senior Partner at Farber Financial group. Eric has significant board-level experience, serving as Director and Chair of the Audit Committee for several Canadian public companies. Eric holds two degrees from McGill University. He is certified as a CPA, a Chartered Business Valuator (CBV), and holds an Independent Corporate Director designation (ICD.D), demonstrating his commitment to rigorous corporate governance and financial integrity.

We take this opportunity to welcome Eric to the Board and look forward to his governance and contributions to Northfield.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 10,000 stock options (“Stock Options”) to purchase class A restricted voting share of the Company (each, a “Class A Share”) to Mr. Klein, at an exercise price of $21.50 per Class A Share. The Stock Options have been granted pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, and expire on January 31, 2030.

About Northfield Capital Corporation

Northfield is a leading Canadian investment firm with deep roots in resources, mining, aviation, and alcoholic beverages. Founded in 1981, Northfield combines decades of experience with a forward-thinking ethos to unlock opportunities.

