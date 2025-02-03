Shares for Interest Debt Settlement

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Biopartners Inc., (“Arch” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF), announced today that the Company has arranged a shares for debt transaction to settle an aggregate of $57,246.57 in interest accrued up to February 1, 2025 on the one remaining deferred convertible note outstanding and disclosed in the Company’s financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2024 (the “Note”).

The shares for debt settlement is pending final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) which will be followed by the Company issuing 31,112 common shares (Settlement Shares) at a deemed price of $1.84 to the holder of the Note and who is an arms-length party to the Company. The terms of the Note require the issuance of common shares to settle interest owing by the Company, and subject to TSXV approval pursuant to TSXV Policy 4.3 - Shares for Debt. The Settlement Shares will be issued subject to prospectus exemptions available pursuant to Canadian securities law and will be subject to a four month hold period which will expire June 1, 2025.

The total notional value of the Note is $500,000 CAD which converted into 561,798 common shares at maturity on February 1, 2025.

The shares for debt transaction was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors and did not require a formal valuation nor minority shareholder approval pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101.

About Arch Biopartners

Arch Biopartners Inc. is a late-stage clinical trial company focused on preventing acute kidney injury and organ damage caused by inflammation. The Company is developing a platform of novel drugs targeting the dipeptidase-1 (DPEP1) inflammation pathway prevalent in the kidneys, lungs and liver.

Its lead drug candidates, LSALT peptide and cilastatin, are being developed to target kidney injury caused by inflammation or toxins respectively, which are both significant unmet medical needs.

For more information on Arch Biopartners’ science and drug platform, please visit: www.archbiopartners.com/our-science

For investor information and other public documents the company has filed on SEDAR+, please visit www.archbiopartners.com/investor-hub

The Company has 64,940,956 common shares outstanding.

