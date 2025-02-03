OTC Markets Group Welcomes Digital Domain Holdings Limited to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Digital Domain Holdings Limited (Hong Kong Stock Exchange: 547; OTCQX: DDHLY), a global leader in visual effects and transformative experiences, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Digital Domain Holdings Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Digital Domain Holdings Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “DDHLY.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for trading on OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased with the upgrade to the OTCQX Market, as it underscores our commitment to transparency and strengthens investor confidence," says William Wong, Executive Director and the CEO of Digital Domain. "This milestone reflects our ongoing strategy to build trust and provide sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders."

About Digital Domain Holdings Limited

Digital Domain is a pioneer in creating transportive experiences. Over the last 30 years, the company has solidified its position as a leader in the visual effects industry, expanding its expertise in virtual humans and visualization on a global scale. Digital Domain boasts an impressive legacy that includes contributions to hundreds of feature films and television episodes, advertisements, game cinematics, and groundbreaking immersive experiences. Renowned for its creative innovation in cutting-edge technology, Digital Domain has delivered exceptional artistry to Academy Award-winning films such as "Titanic," "What Dreams May Come," and "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button." The skilled artists at Digital Domain have collectively earned over 100 prestigious awards, including Academy Awards, Clios, BAFTA awards, and Cannes Lions.

Digital Domain is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock code: 547) and is headquartered in Hong Kong. Digital Domain maintains operations in multiple cities, including Los Angeles, Vancouver, Montreal, Beijing, Shanghai, Hyderabad, and more.

To learn more about Digital Domain, visit www.digitaldomain.com.

Digital Domain PR Contact:

Kavita Smith

Director of Marketing Communications and PR

kavita@d2.com

Angela Yang

Sr. PR Manager

angela.yang@ddhl.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.