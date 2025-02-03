George Medicines appoints Amy Carroll as Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs

London, UK, 3 February 2025 – George Medicines, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing significant unmet needs in cardiometabolic disease, today announces the appointment of Amy Carroll, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs, effective immediately.

Amy brings over 20 years’ experience in medical affairs from leading global pharmaceutical companies, where she has successfully built and directed medical affairs teams, leading product launches across multiple therapeutic areas including cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Amy joins George Medicines from Lexicon Pharmaceuticals where she was Vice President, Head of Medical Affairs, serving as a key subject matter expert for internal and external collaborations in cardiorenal and metabolic diseases. During her time there, the company launched its first-in class SGLT1/2 inhibitor, sotagliflozin, for the treatment of heart failure.

Prior to Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Amy held senior medical affairs positions at multiple pharmaceutical companies including Bristol Myers Squibb, Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Zealand Pharma, where she built and led medical affairs teams, developing strategic partnerships with key opinion leaders, and supported multiple successful product launches. Amy holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of Maine and a B.A. in biology from the University of San Diego.

Mark Mallon, Chief Executive Officer of George Medicines, said: “Amy’s extensive track record within pharma, leading medical affairs functions and external stakeholder engagement will be invaluable to George Medicines and vital in our activities for the commercialization of GMRx2. We are delighted to welcome her to the team.”

Amy Carroll, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs at George Medicines, said: “I am excited to join George Medicines at such a pivotal time in its development. The company’s lead candidate, GMRx2, has the potential to play a crucial role in addressing the global burden of hypertension and improving patient outcomes. I look forward to working with the team to realize its full potential.”

About George Medicines

George Medicines is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company addressing significant unmet need in the treatment of cardiometabolic diseases with innovative combinations of best-in-class existing treatments, designed for optimal efficacy and safety.

Combining best-in-class molecules from existing medicines in novel low-dose formulations, George Medicines is developing innovative and proprietary treatments to be more efficacious, safer and accessible than currently available treatment options. These multi-mechanism, single-pill combinations offer the potential to bring significant improvements in clinical outcomes and therapy adherence in patients with cardiometabolic disorders, including hypertension and diabetes, each of which remain the leading causes of premature death and disability worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.george-medicines.com.

