Arvinas to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 11, 2025

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that management will review fourth quarter and full year ended 2024 financial results and provide a corporate update during a live webcast on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The webcast can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” on the investor page of the Arvinas website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Arvinas website at www.arvinas.com following the completion of the event.

About Arvinas
Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROTAC® (PROteolysis Targeting Chimera) protein degrader platform, the Company is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body’s natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including vepdegestrant, targeting the estrogen receptor for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer; ARV-393, targeting BCL6 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; and ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative disorders. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information about Arvinas, visit www.arvinas.com and connect on LinkedIn and X.

