Evergen Launches AI-powered Bone Graft Image Processing Software Developed in Partnership with University of Florida

ALACHUA, Fla., February 3, 2025 – Evergen ("the Company"), a leading CDMO pushing the boundaries of innovation and tissue engineering to meet patient needs in regenerative medicine, announces the launch of new AI-powered image processing software to advance the analysis of CT bone graft scans.

Bone graft scans are used to assess bone density and structure in order to identify how best to use the graft, and ultimately which patients would benefit the most. In contrast to conventional methods which typically require multiple technicians to make a subjective assessment, Evergen’s new automated system can analyze hundreds of images and produce reports in under 10 seconds. Improving the efficiency of bone processing will enable Evergen to ensure a greater number of patients receive life-changing treatments.

The software has been under development for two years, in partnership with the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at the University of Florida (UF). The new technology streamlines tissue processing by analyzing data from CT scans of human bone grafts, ensuring accurate decision making based on quantitative data.

Bone grafting is the second most common tissue transplant procedure in the United States1, representing a market size of $3 billion2. This is the first large-scale implementation of AI-powered image processing software at Evergen, and the Company is exploring further use of similar technologies across multiple processes that support its focused clinical segments: cardiac, sports medicine, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Evergen and UF have validated their AI-powered bone grafting initiative through a pilot launch in December 2024, which has to-date yielded more than 50 successful bone scans.

Adam Poniatowski, Vice President, Business Transformation Office and Information Technology, Evergen, commented: “Our innovation always begins with the patient and how we can improve procedures for them. Our team’s experience and ethos of continuous improvement, combined with UF’s extensive research capabilities, has led to a solution that enhances efficiency at the highest standards of bone graft processing. This will better serve our customers’ needs and bring more life-changing regenerative solutions to patients worldwide.”

“Evergen’s expertise in regenerative medicine combined with our experience in engineering, unlocks transformative possibilities in bone graft processing," said Warren Dixon, Ph.D., distinguished professor and chair of UF's Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. "We look forward to a continued partnership and setting new benchmarks in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.”





