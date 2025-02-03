Smart Orthopedic Implants Market Poised for Remarkable Growth Amid Aging Population and Technological Advancements

Emergen Research Logo

The growing number of older people worldwide is one of the key reasons propelling the market for smart orthopaedic implants

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Smart Orthopedic Implants market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 26.21 Billion in 2024 to USD 40.66 Billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 5.0%. The market for smart orthopedic implants is set for significant growth, driven by the aging global population and advancements in technology. Age-related conditions such as tendinitis, osteoarthritis, bursitis, and rheumatoid arthritis are leading to a rise in amputations, bolstering the demand for smart orthopedic implants. The increasing prevalence of co-morbidities like diabetes and obesity, which heighten the risk of degenerative joint diseases, especially among the elderly, is further fueling market expansion. Government initiatives to raise awareness about bone injury treatment options, including orthopedic implants, are also playing a crucial role.

The market's growth is supported by several factors:

Improved Reimbursement and Healthcare Infrastructure: Positive changes in reimbursement policies and better healthcare infrastructure are driving market growth.

Technological Breakthroughs: Between 2022 and 2030, market participants are expected to benefit from continuous technological advancements in orthopedic implants.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Developments: The expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is contributing to market growth.

Key Market Drivers

Investing in Cutting-Edge Technologies The adoption of digital enabling technologies, such as navigation systems and robotic systems, is enhancing patient outcomes and safety during orthopedic surgeries. This trend is anticipated to play a significant role in the development and application of smart orthopedic implants. Market participants are leveraging this trend to extend their research and development efforts, integrate enabling technologies, launch new products, and gain market share. Notable collaborations include eCential Robotics and Amplitude Surgical’s robotic knee surgery solution introduced in April 2022, and Zimmer Biomet's Persona IQ Smart Knee, which became a market leader in August 2021 following FDA’s De Novo designation.

Market Restraints

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the market for orthopedic implants, especially smart orthopedic implants, resulting in a drop in demand and sales. Market participants faced challenges such as limited access to primary care, transportation restrictions, supply chain issues, and difficulties in conducting clinical trials. The most significant impact was the cancellation or postponement of elective surgeries due to lockdowns and social distancing laws. However, with the resumption of elective surgical operations, the market for smart orthopedic implants is expected to witness growth in the coming years.

Market Segment Insights

Components Analysis The smart orthopedic implant market is segmented into implants and electronic components. The implants category led the market in 2023, with the integration of sensors, wireless connectivity, and advanced materials transforming orthopedic implants into smart devices. This innovation enables real-time patient health monitoring, accelerating post-surgery treatment and reducing recovery times. The focus on enhancing patient outcomes is driving the growth of the implant component market.

The electronic components segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Smart orthopedic implants with electronic interfaces are gaining popularity in inpatient rehabilitation. These implants provide alerts to ensure timely adherence to rehabilitation programs, such as reminders for physical therapy activities. Additionally, the collected data is analyzed to monitor patient health and implant performance over the long term, resulting in better patient outcomes and more informed treatment decisions.

The market for smart orthopedic implants is poised for a promising future, driven by an aging population, technological advancements, and a focus on improving patient outcomes.

Smart Orthopedic Implants Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The market for smart orthopaedic implants is expanding as a result of musculoskeletal problems becoming more common and improvements in healthcare technology. These implants offer real-time data on patient recovery, implant performance, and early problem detection because of their integration with sensors and Internet of Things technologies.

Stryker, Medtronic, and Zimmer Biomet are important participants that emphasise cutting-edge designs and connectivity. The desire for long-lasting, minimally intrusive treatments, the growing use of AI and robots, and the demand for individualised healthcare all influence the competitive landscape. An ageing population, more surgeries, improved materials, and intelligent monitoring capabilities are driving market expansion.

In July 2024, In keeping with its dedication to product quality, Stryker successfully acquired Artelon, strengthening its product line and increasing its capabilities in the orthopaedic and surgical industries.

Some of the key companies in the global Smart Orthopedic Implants market include:

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott.

Nevro Corp.

Biotronik.

Cochlear Ltd.

Exactech, Inc.

Stryker

CONMED Corporation..

Smart Orthopedic Implants Latest Industry Updates

In May 2024, with updated software and contemporary alignment concepts for total knee replacement surgery, Exactech introduced ExactechGPS, its most recent ligament-driven balancing technology.

In April 2022, Amplitude Surgical and eCential Robotics worked together to provide a robotic knee surgery solution.

Smart Orthopedic Implants Market Segmentation Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Knee

Hip

Others

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Implants

Electronic Components

Implants Procedures Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Total Replacement

Partial Replacement

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Hospitals

Others (Research Centers)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

