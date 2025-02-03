Emollient Ester Market estimated to reach US$781.852 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.33%

Global Emollient Ester Market

The global emollient ester market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.33% from US$603.065 million in 2025 to US$781.852 million by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global emollient ester market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.33% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$781.852 million in 2030.The emollient ester is a type of compound which are commonly used for the formulation of skincare and cosmetic products. The emollient ester features moisturizing and softening properties in the skincare and cosmetics sectors. The emollient ester creates a layer of protective barrier on the skin and helps prevent water loss and moisture from the skin. The major factor propelling the growth of the global emollient ester market is the increasing global demand for personal care and cosmetics products. The demand for personal care and cosmetics products witnessed a major growth, majorly with the increasing awareness of the consumers and growing urbanizations. Similarly, the increasing preference for natural and organic ingredients in cosmetics and personal care is also expected to propel the growth of the market.With the rising global demand for emollient ester compounds, the research and development of the market is expected to grow significantly. Various global companies and research institutes offer key research and development in the market. For instance, in July 2024, OQ Chemicals, a global leader in Oxo intermediates and performance chemicals, announced the launch of OxBalance Neopentyl Glycol Diheptanoate (NPG Diheptanoate), a type of bio-based emollient ester compound for cosmetic sectors. Similarly, in September 2024, Evonik, a leading specialty chemical manufacturer, announced the launch of a new sustainable plant for emollient production in Germany.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-emollient-ester-market The global emollient ester market, under the product segment, is divided into isopropyl myristate, C12-15 alkyl benzoate, caprylic/capric triglyceride, cetyl palmitate, myristyl myristate, butyl stearate, octyl hydroxy stearate, and others. Under the product segment of the emollient ester market, the isopropyl myristate category is expected to attain a greater market share. Isopropyl myristate is a type of moisturizing agent, which features polar characteristics. The isopropyl myristate offers key applications in the cosmetics and personal care sector, and it helps strengthen the skin barrier and ensure moisture lock of the skin. The isopropyl myristate is utilized in the formulation of emollients, perfumes, and skin conditioning among others.The end-user industry segment of the global emollient ester market is categorized into skin care, hair care, cosmetics, oral care, and others. The skin care category of the end-user industry segment in the emollient ester market is expected to grow at a greater rate, during the forecasted timeline. The emollient ester offers key applications in the formulation of skin care products. The component helps in maintaining the softness of the skin and ensures moisturizing effects. The compound also helps improve the appearance of the skin and reduce the skin's itching sensation.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global emollient ester market. The major factor propelling the growth of the emollient ester market in the Asia Pacific region is the increasing demand for skin care and personal care products in the region. The Asia Pacific region is among the leading regions in the cosmetics and skin care market, especially in countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea among others. The increasing urbanization and growing consumer preference towards the skincare sector.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global emollient ester market that have been covered are Phoenix Chemical, Inc., Cargill, Sensient Beauty, Evonik, The Lubrizol Corporation, Azelis, Yasham, Croda Pharma, Quimidroga, Eastman, ECSA Chemicals, and Syensqo among others.The market analytics report segments the global emollient ester market as follows:• By Productso Isopropyl Myristateo C12-15 Alkyl Benzoateo Caprylic/Capric Triglycerideo Cetyl Palmitateo Myristyl Myristateo Butyl Stearateo Octyl Hydroxy Stearateo Others• By End-Usero Skin Careo Hair Careo Cosmeticso Oral Careo Others• By Geography• North Americao United Stateso Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of South America• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao United Arab Emirateso Rest of the Middle East and Africa• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• Phoenix Chemical, Inc.• Cargill• Sensient Beauty• Evonik• The Lubrizol Corporation• Azelis• Yasham• Croda Pharma• Quimidroga• Eastman• ECSA Chemicals• SyensqoReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countriesCompany Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Cosmetic Chemicals Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cosmetic-chemicals-market • Global Baby Body Care Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-baby-body-care-market • Global Haircare Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-haircare-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 