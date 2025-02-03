MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai Celebrates the ‘Month of Love’ with Transformative Experiences and Exclusive Activations

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This February, MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai invites guests to celebrate love in all its forms with a curated lineup of experiences designed to nourish the mind, body, and soul. From self-love workshops and holistic retreats to intimate beachfront dining, each activation has been thoughtfully crafted to create meaningful connections - whether with oneself, a partner, or the world around us.Week 1: Embracing Self-Love with Carina Harvey:The month begins with a Rayya Talks Masterclass on self-love and personal identity, led by Carina Harvey, a Personal Identity Coach, speaker, and host of the podcast ‘All Things Identity’. Taking place on Saturday 8th February, this immersive session offers a space for self-reflection, personal growth and confidence-building using Carina’s True Self© model.Through storytelling and thought-provoking discussions, attendees will explore their unique strengths, learn how to let go of limiting beliefs and cultivate a deeper sense of self-worth.“February is not just about romantic love - it’s about embracing the most important relationship of all: the one with yourself,” says Carina Harvey. “This masterclass is designed to help individuals reconnect with their true selves and step into their power with confidence and authenticity.”Guests can enjoy a healthy Farmers Brunch following the session, with access to the pool and beach for a full day of relaxation. The experience is priced at AED 295 per person, inclusive of brunch and access to pool and beach.A 24-Hour Retreat for Rejuvenation and Connection:For those seeking a deeper wellness experience, MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai presents a 24-Hour Retreat Package, designed to restore balance and well-being through a blend of holistic treatments, nourishing cuisine and mindful activities. The journey begins with a pre-arrival consultation with a wellness coach, ensuring a personalised experience tailored to each guest’s needs. Upon arrival, an aromatherapy welcome ritual sets the tone for a day of relaxation and renewal.Throughout their stay, guests will enjoy nutrient-rich meals at Vibe Restaurant, a 60-minute Rayya Customised Massage, and guided breathwork, yoga, meditation and active stretching sessions to support mental and physical well-being. An in-room night self-care sleep ritual completes the experience, fostering deep rest and rejuvenation. Guests also have unlimited access to the gym, sauna, steam room, Jacuzzi, private beach and pool.The 24-Hour Retreat Package is available at AED 1,799 for single occupancy and AED 2,664 for double occupancy, offering the perfect escape for those looking to reset and reconnect - whether alone or with a loved one.Romantic Dining Under the Stars:For couples looking to celebrate love in an intimate setting, MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai presents two exclusive Valentine’s dining experiences, available to book on any date throughout February:- Romantic Dinner on the Deck – AED 799 per couple:Enjoy a four-course gourmet meal with welcome drinks and a rose bouquet for the lady, set against the serene backdrop of the Palm Jumeirah.- Fairy Light Dinner on the Beach – AED 1,499 per couple:Indulge in a seven-course dining experience under a canopy of twinkling lights, complete with welcome drinks, a rose bouquet, and a special giveaway bag for the couple.To conclude the month, the hotel has partnered with Break Bread for a one-of-a-kind ‘Love the World’ dinner under the stars, featuring a renowned local chef who will craft a culinary experience inspired by global flavors, celebrating connection and diversity through food. Spaces for these exclusive experiences are limited. Guests are encouraged to book early to secure their preferred dates.“The ‘Month of Love’ at MGallery is about more than just traditional romance - it’s about love in all its forms,” says Samir Arora, General Manager of MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai. “Whether it’s self-care, reconnecting with loved ones, or discovering new experiences, we have curated meaningful activations that embody the essence of love and well-being.”Spaces for these exclusive experiences are limited. Guests are encouraged to book early to secure their preferred dates. For reservations and enquiries, please contact whatsApp the hotel on +971 50 836 8502 or follow us on instagram on @theretreatpalmdubai.PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971555163914ABOUT MGALLERY THE RETREAT PALM DUBAI HOTEL COLLECTIONThe Retreat Palm Dubai is Dubai’s first 5-star family-friendly wellness resort. Nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the resort offers a tranquil haven where guests can rejuvenate and relax amidst stunning beachfront views. With a focus on holistic wellness, The Retreat Palm Dubai provides a range of wellness activities, world-class dining options and luxurious accommodations. For more information visit theretreatpalmdubai.com or follow on instagram @theretreatpalmdubai.ABOUT MGALLERY HOTEL COLLECTIONThe MGallery Collection brand thoughtfully selects and curates unique properties around the world, forming a storied collection of boutique hotels with true soul where captivating stories are lived and shared. These more than 120 boutique hotels all around the world enjoy a unique history, inspired by the remarkable past of the building or destination that welcomes it, allowing guests to live memorable moments.MGallery Collection establishments are hotels in which guests live the most beautiful experiences, marked by exceptional interiors, an art of mixology that awakens all the senses, and a well-being focused on balance in everyday life. MGallery Collection customers leave with an unconditional desire to discover the other jewels of the brand to live a new unique experience.The most renowned hotels in this collection include the Hotel Molitor in Paris, the Municipal Liverpool in the UK, the Santa Teresa Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, the Manly Pacific in Sydney in Australia, the Athens Capital in Greece or the Saigon Arts Hotel in Vietnam. MGallery Collection is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL -Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services andexperiences.mgallery.com | all.com | group.accor.com

