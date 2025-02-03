Intraoperative Imaging Market to Grow at 9.5% CAGR by 2034, Says Fact.MR

Smart devices, biomarkers, and diverse applications across specialties are driving growth in the intraoperative imaging market, advancing surgical procedures.

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global intraoperative imaging market size is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 1,145.3 million in 2024 and is projected to expand at a 9.5% CAGR through 2034. The increasing demand for intraoperative imaging systems is expected to lead the market with a valuation of US$ 2,829.7 million by 2034.The rising emphasis on quantitative imaging biomarkers reflects a movement in surgery toward evidence-based decision-making. These biomarkers, obtained from intraoperative imaging data, provide objective criteria for evaluating therapy efficacy and progression. By promoting the discovery and use of these biomarkers, market participants present themselves as pioneers in the field of data-driven medicine, coinciding with the current desire for accuracy and accountability in healthcare outcomes.Smart surgical devices help surgeons make better-informed decisions by providing them with real-time information from intraoperative imaging. Market participants who invest in smart instruments present themselves as contributors to operational efficiency and data-driven surgical procedures, cementing their position as essential participants in integrating intelligent technology into the surgical ecosystem.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9610 The diversification of intraoperative imaging applications across different surgical specialties evidences the deliberate pursuit of integrated healthcare solutions. Expanding their market reach outside conventional domains allows market participants to present themselves as flexible partners to healthcare providers, meeting the complex needs of many surgical specialties. This strategy is likely to strengthen market presence by collaborating with experts in various medical fields.“Success in the intraoperative imaging market depends on cooperation, technology acceptance, and innovation. Strategic relationships and regulatory flexibility are essential, and AI integration gives businesses a competitive edge. For continued success, it is essential to adjust to trends and technological changes." Says a Fact MR analyst.Key Takeaways:The global intraoperative imaging market size stood at US$ 728.2 million in 2019.The North America intraoperative imaging market holds 41.4% of shares in 2024.The East Asia intraoperative imaging market holds 13.2% of the shares in 2024.The systems component segment occupied 73.2% of market shares in 2024.The hospital's end-user segment captured a share of 46.5% in 2024.The market size in the United States is projected to rise at a 9.1% CAGR through 2034.The market in China is anticipated to develop at a 12.7% CAGR through 2034.Competitive LandscapeThe intraoperative imaging industry is incredibly competitive, with large organizations, startups, and established competitors all contending for a dominant market share. Companies use strategic choices such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to broaden their product range and worldwide reach. The regulatory environment is important, and compliance with standards is essential. Proactive regulatory compliance increases a company's competitive edge. Customer-centric practices, such as effective after-sales support and training programs, are critical differentiators. Incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning technology is transforming the market, with organizations using these innovations to gain a competitive advantage.Recent DevelopmentsIn October 2023, Nihon Kohden, a global leader in medical electronics, introduced the One View solution as a game-changing feature in the Neuromaster G1 intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) system. This unique technology combines the patient's anesthetic and vital indications, such as heart rate, SpO2, and temperature, with neurological data saved in the IONM program.In May 2023, Ceevra, Inc., an advanced visualization software company that generates patient-specific 3D digital images from regular CT scans and MRIs, received FDA 510(k) approval for its next software edition, the first to use machine learning algorithms. Ceevra uses cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence, to create 3D visuals.In April 2023, GE HealthCare introduced the bkActiv system for coordinating urology, colorectal, and pelvic floor therapies. BK Medical, a company of GE HealthCare, developed the flagship intraoperative ultrasound imaging system. The bkActiv system gives surgeons high-quality ultrasound guidance while preserving a simple, intuitive user interface.Growth Drivers for Intraoperative Imaging MarketRising Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries: The use of intraoperative imaging technologies, which increase accuracy and improve surgical results, is being driven by the growing need for minimally invasive operations.Advancements in Imaging Technologies: Real-time 3D imaging, augmented reality, and AI integration are just a few of the ongoing advancements in imaging modalities that are increasing surgical precision and propelling market expansion.Growing Prevalence of Complex Surgeries: The rising incidence of neurological, orthopedic, and cardiovascular disorders has increased the need for intraoperative imaging to assist in complex and high-risk surgical procedures.Surge in Hybrid Operating Rooms: The expansion of hybrid operating rooms equipped with advanced imaging solutions is fueling demand for intraoperative imaging systems, enabling seamless surgical interventions.Regulatory Emphasis on Patient Safety: Stringent healthcare regulations promoting real-time visualization and accuracy in surgeries are driving the adoption of intraoperative imaging to minimize errors and improve patient outcomes.Integration with AI and Robotics: The combination of robotic-assisted surgeries, AI, and intraoperative imaging is improving procedural accuracy, efficiency, and decision-making, which is driving market growth.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9610 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ambulance cot market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (emergency cots, transport cots), technology (manual cots, pneumatic cots, electric cots), and end user (EMS service providers, hospitals, ambulatory service centers), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Veterinary Imaging Systems Market : The veterinary imaging systems market is growing due to rising pet adoption and increased awareness of animal health. With more people embracing small companion animals for companionship and well-being, demand for advanced diagnostic tools is increasing. For the diagnosis of chronic illnesses in pets, large animals, and even zoo animals, veterinary imaging systems offer non-invasive medical imaging. By facilitating early detection and better treatment results, advances in imaging technology are improving veterinary care. Imaging Agents Market : Rising demand for advanced diagnostic tools, especially for detecting diseases like cancer, is driving growth in the imaging agents market. Radiopharmaceuticals are becoming essential for identifying tumor cells, while imaging agents enhance visualization in ultrasound, MRI, X-ray, and CT scans. Patient care is being improved, diagnostic accuracy is being increased, and prospects are being further expanded by ongoing advancements in PET and nanoscale MRI contrast agents.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United States

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.