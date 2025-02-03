Amedisys Honors 47 Employees With Annual Spirit of Excellence Award

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of home health, hospice and high-acuity care services, has recognized 47 employees with the prestigious Spirit of Excellence Awards, one of the company’s highest honors.

“Every day, our employees bring warmth, compassion and clinical expertise into the homes of our patients, offering the care they need in the place they most want to be,” said Richard Ashworth, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are privileged to have exceptional clinicians who consistently exceed expectations, and it is a profound honor to recognize their incredible commitment.”

Each year, the company honors Home Health and Hospice Nurses of the Year, Acute Care Registered Nurse of the Year, Hospice Social Workers/Chaplains of the Year, Home Health Social Workers/Therapists of the Year, Recovery Care Coordinator of the Year, Aides of the Year, Volunteers of the Year, Home Health and Hospice Clinical Managers of the Year, Contessa Manager of Home Recovery Care of the Year, Patient Support Services Professionals of the Year, Corporate Support Professionals of the Year, Nurse Peer Mentors of the Year, Palliative Care Advanced Practice Provider of the Year and Clinical Support Professional of the Year.

The 47 honorees were named from our roster of more than 19,000 employees nationwide.

The winners exhibit outstanding patient care, inspire patients and their families, go above and beyond their roles, and encourage patient self-reliance.

The winners are:

Home Health Nurses of the Year: Lori Shipley of Fort Worth, Texas, Stacey Elliott of Conway, S.C., Pamela Whorley of Staunton, Va. and Hollie Layfield of Macon, Ga.

: Bruce Snow of Citronelle, Ala., Stephanie Matheson of Mountain City, Tenn., Joel Meyers of Medford, N.Y. and Jerry Biggs of Pensacola, Fla. Home Health Aides of the Year: Sharee Arnold of Anniston, Ala., Audrey Goines of Southwind, Tenn., Ruth Justin of Hackensack, N.J. and Robin Ford of Hinesville, Ga.

Donna Satterfeal of Baton Rouge, La., Leslie Hall of Dyersburg, Tenn., Erin King of Uniontown, Pa. and Tammy Seymour, Griffin, Ga. Home Health Patient Support Services Professionals of the Year: Tammy Roberts of Claremore, Okla., Sheyda Irani of St. Louis, Mo., Tammy Ennis of Salisbury, Md. and Layla Wilson of Lexington, Ky.

Shelly LaFleur of Lafayette, La., Leslie Williamson of Oak Ridge, Tenn., Kristy Pratt of Masontown, Pa. and Klee Marks of Rincon, Ga. Hospice Nurses of the Year: Becky Allen of Elizabethton, Tenn. and Lei Hazlett, of Boston, Mass.

Angela Reynolds of Fort Worth, Texas and Jessica Nicholson of Morgantown, W.Va. Hospice Clinical Managers of the Year: Holly Hines of York, Neb. and Shelby Steger of Brookfield, Wis.

Chasidy Barton of Mckenzie, Tenn. and Carmen Ashford of Blackstone, Va. Hospice Aides of the Year: Misty Mitchell, Cartersville, Ga. and Tracey Simms of Franklinton, N.C.



Kim Schreiner of Nebraska and Carol Wright of Maryland Hospice Nurse Peer Mentors of the Year: Erik Salinas of Miami, Fla. and Lisa Page of Plymouth, Mass.

Jill Lanefski, Crissy Bacon and Bethany Ulses Contessa Acute Care Registered Nurse of the Year: Sandra Moloney of New York

Morgan-Ruth Moore of Arkansas Contessa Patient Support Professional of the Year: Taylor Spencer of Tennessee

: Christina Atwood Lee of Tennessee Palliative Care Advanced Practice Provider of the Year : Caitlin Lucas of Tennessee

To learn more about our honorees, visit https://web.amedisys.com/soe-2024.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is inpatient hospital, palliative, and skilled nursing facility (“SNF”) care in their homes; home-based recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. Nearly 3,000 hospitals and more than 110,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 19,000 employees in 521 care centers in 37 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of nearly 470,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 10.6 million visits annually. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

Contact:

Kendra Kimmons

Vice President of Marketing & Communications

225-299-3708

kendra.kimmons@amedisys.com

