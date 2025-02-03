Innovation Expert Jeremy Gutsche to Keynote First Advantage’s Annual Collaborate Conference

Gutsche Will Present “AI Innovation, Change and the Super Future”

ATLANTA, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of employment background screening, identity and verification solutions, today announced that award-winning innovation expert Jeremy Gutsche will keynote its highly anticipated invite-only Collaborate customer conference.

A New York Times bestselling author and the CEO of Trend Hunter, the world’s number one innovation website, Gutsche has been called “one of the most sought-after keynote speakers on the planet.” Over the last several years, Gutsche has delivered his keynote speeches and workshops to more than 600 brands, industry leaders and top executives, even helping NASA prototype the journey to Mars.

Renowned for keeping his finger on the pulse of what’s next, Gutsche’s session “AI Innovation, Change and the Super Future” will look into the future and explore how the current AI era will impact talent acquisition moving forward. Given the potential hiring wins this technology explosion could bring, Gutsche will discuss the ways that AI will continue to transform work and share what businesses can do to prepare and stay ahead.

“Jeremy has been at the forefront of AI for nearly two decades, making him one of the world’s foremost authorities on how this technology is changing the way that work works,” said Joelle Smith, President, First Advantage. “We are thrilled to welcome his deep expertise and valuable insights to the Collaborate stage as we continue to deliver powerful thought leadership to our customers in attendance.”

The annual event for First Advantage customers, partners and guests will take place April 15 – 17, 2025 at the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach, Fla. Collaborate 2025 is sponsored by Employ, Fama, Ferretly, Premier Biotech, SambaSafety, Seyfarth and TransUnion.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of employment background screening, identity and verification solutions. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage delivers innovative services and insights that help customers mitigate risk and hire the best talent: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories. For more information about how to hire smarter and onboard faster with First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/780f07d8-73ed-4199-8992-6d026a2f9a76

Jeremy Gutsche Innovation expert

