CampDoc and Tessitura Announce Partnership and Integration for Arts and Culture Organizations

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CampDoc , the leading electronic health record (EHR) system for camps and youth programs, and Tessitura , a nonprofit technology company serving arts and culture organizations, are excited to announce a new partnership and integration designed to streamline operations while improving health and safety.

This strategic collaboration connects the CampDoc EHR with Tessitura’s powerful CRM and ticketing platform, creating a unified solution. The integration enables seamless data syncing, reducing administrative burdens for performing arts organizations, aquariums, museums, zoos and other cultural organizations that offer youth programs.

“We’re proud to partner with Tessitura to empower their organizations with tools that make health and safety more accessible,” said Dr. Michael Ambrose, Founder and CEO of CampDoc. “This integration brings peace of mind to families and enables staff to focus on delivering unforgettable experiences, knowing that critical health information is readily available when it’s needed most.”

Tessitura’s comprehensive CRM platform supports ticketing, fundraising, memberships and more for 800 arts and culture organizations in 10 countries worldwide. CampDoc is a SOC 2 Type 2 and HIPAA-compliant solution already used by many Tessitura organizations. This new integration ensures a seamless experience for teams that employ both solutions.

“Our collaboration with CampDoc reflects a commitment to connecting our members with leading partner resources that simplify their operations and enhance their customer experience,” said Rebecca Herberson, Vice President of Solutions and Strategic Partnerships at Tessitura. “Together, we’re equipping organizations with the tools needed to deliver both outstanding cultural programs and exceptional care for participants and their families.”

The CampDoc and Tessitura integration addresses the increasing need for streamlined, secure and user-friendly solutions. Organizations interested in learning more about the integration between CampDoc and Tessitura can visit www.campdoc.com or www.tessitura.com .

About DocNetwork

CampDoc and SchoolDoc offer the most comprehensive Electronic Health Record (EHR) solution to help ensure the health and safety of children while they are away from home. DocNetwork is trusted by over 1,250 programs across all 50 states and internationally, including traditional day and residential camps, aquariums, museums, zoos, YMCAs, JCCs, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, parks and recreation facilities, colleges and universities, and K-12 public, private, and charter schools. For more information about DocNetwork and web-based health management, please visit www.campdoc.com , www.schooldoc.com , or call 734-619-8300.

About Tessitura

Tessitura is a nonprofit technology company dedicated to helping arts and culture organizations thrive. CRM lies at the heart of Tessitura’s mission and secure technology platform. Ticketing and admissions work hand-in-hand with fundraising, membership, marketing, education and front of house. Intuitive reporting and forecasting tools help reduce uncertainty and turn data into insights. And features such as frictionless payments, digital ticketing and integrated e-commerce help build a sustainable and accessible future. Tessitura works with more than 800 organizations in 10 countries. For more information, visit www.tessitura.com .

