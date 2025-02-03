Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size to Surpass USD 2.5 Billion by 2032, Driven by Advanced Technologies and Rising Prevalence

Sepsis Diagnostics Market

With an 8.6% CAGR, the sepsis diagnostics market sees rapid expansion fueled by cutting-edge innovations and growing awareness worldwide.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Sepsis Diagnostics Market size was estimated at USD 1.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.Rapid Advancements Propel Growth in the Sepsis Diagnostics MarketThe sepsis diagnostics market is expanding at a prominent pace owing to the development of various diagnostic technologies, growing awareness, and the extensive global burden associated with sepsis. Sepsis, which affects millions worldwide, is a leading cause of death with more than 11 million deaths a year, according to the Global Sepsis Alliance, more than breast cancer, prostate cancer, and HIV/AIDS combined. The situation is particularly dire in low- and middle-income countries, where limited access to healthcare makes the burden even more challenging. Sepsis, with pneumonia being a major cause, is exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and other diseases, emphasizing the necessity for early diagnosis and treatment. Leading industry players, such as T2 Biosystems, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche are developing advanced technologies including molecular diagnostics, biomarkers, and multiplex assays that propel diagnostic accuracy. Yet, dynamic care/supply cost and restricted access balance are accompanied by growth in technology leading to similar investments and education across the globe.Get a Free Sample Report of Sepsis Diagnostics Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4605 Key Players in Sepsis Diagnostics Market• GenMark Diagnostics (ePlex Respiratory Pathogen Panel)• Cepheid (Xpert MRSA/SA Blood Culture, Xpert Carba-R)• Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Dxl 800, Blood Culture Systems)• Luminex Corp. (xMAP Technology, Luminex Aries System)• BD, Becton, Dickinson & Company (BD BACTEC Blood Culture System, BD Veritor System)• Seegene Inc. (Allplex Sepsis Assay)• Immunexpress, Inc. (SeptiCyte Rapid)• bioMérieux SA (BIOFIRE FilmArray Blood Culture Identification (BCID) Panel)• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Oxiod Signal)• Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.) (Verity System)• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Elecsys Procalcitonin (PCT))• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips IntelliSpace Portal)• Bruker (MALDI Biotyper) and others.Segment AnalysisBy ProductThe blood culture media segment dominated the market with the highest market share of over 38.9% in the sepsis diagnostics market in 2024, owing to its cost-effectiveness and convenience as a testing method. To improve the efficiency of blood culture media, companies are innovating by incorporating advanced solutions. In June 2024, for example, Magnolia Medical launched Magnolia Analytics, a data-driven service designed to enhance the accuracy of sepsis diagnosis in hospitals.The assay kits & reagents segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate in the coming years. These kits, paired with smartwatch analyzers, ensure a high-throughput and accurate diagnostic result. In February 2024, the sepsis experts reviewed the NET-associated circulating nucleosome assay, which could potentially assist in early sepsis detection and severity of the disease.By PathogenIn 2023, the bacterial segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 86% in the sepsis diagnostics market and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This is due to the high prevalence of bacterial sepsis, growing hospital-acquired infections, and an increase in surgical procedures. A 2019 SAGE Journals study showed bacteria infections were the most frequent, with 62.2% of patients suffering from gram-negative bacteria and 46.8% from gram-positive bacteria.Due to the development of diagnostic technologies, the fungal segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment. For instance, the ELISA test developed by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings only detects Candida albicans, a major pathogen associated with bloodstream infections and septic shock. Some other products utilized for the isolation of fungal pathogens include BacT/ALERT Culture Media by bioMérieux and BD BACTEC Media by BD, which are driving the demand & adoption of novel fungal sepsis diagnostics.Need any customization research on Sepsis Diagnostics Market, Enquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4605 Sepsis Diagnostics Market SegmentationBy Product• Instruments• Blood Culture Media• Assay Kits and Reagents• SoftwareBy Technology• Microbiology• Molecular Diagnostics• Immunoassays• Flow Cytometry• OthersBy Pathogen• Bacterial Sepsis• Fungal Sepsis• Viral Sepsis• OthersBy Testing Type• Laboratory Testing• PoC TestingBy Method• Automated Diagnostics• Conventional DiagnosticsBy End-user• Hospitals & Clinics• Pathology & Reference Laboratories• Research Institutes and OthersRegional AnalysisNorth America dominated the market with the largest market share of over 44.4% of the sepsis diagnostics market in 2023. More considerably, this leadership is due to the high prevalence of sepsis and infectious diseases, which is expected to increase the demand for advanced diagnostic technologies over the forecast period. There have been major developments in the region including Cytovale receiving FDA approval back in January 2023 to use IntelliSep Sepsis Test, which detects sepsis early. Such activities have contributed to the growth of the market in North America.During the forecast period 2024-2032, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth with the increasing demand for diagnostic solutions for infectious diseases in countries such as China and India. Growth is reinforced with the development of molecular diagnostics, for example, Point-of-Care (PoC) testing devices, next-generation sequencing, and artificial intelligence (AI)-empowered tools. In January 2023, Asep Medical Holdings, Inc. announced a commercial collaboration with Sansure Biotech Inc. to introduce the Sepset (ER) Sepsis Diagnostic Test in China, underscoring the region’s increasing emphasis on advancing diagnostic technology.Recent Developments• March 2024, BD, a global leader in medical technology, has announced a collaboration with GOCC (The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity), Poland's largest non-governmental non-profit organization. This partnership aims to broaden access to advanced testing for bloodstream infections (BSIs) and sepsis management across over 150 hospitals and clinics in Poland.• In Nov 2023, The University of Oxford formed a partnership with Danaher Corporation to create a new diagnostic test aimed at advancing precision medicine for sepsis. Sepsis, a severe immune reaction to infection, is responsible for one in five global deaths annually. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

