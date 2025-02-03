Data Masking Market Size to Hit USD 3097.55 Million by 2033 | Straits Research

The global data masking market size was valued at USD 908.57 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1041.22 million in 2025 and USD 3097.55 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data masking protects sensitive or secret information by replacing, concealing, or scrambling the actual data with fictional but plausible data. It's sometimes referred to as data obfuscation or data anonymization. Data masking's primary goal is to keep sensitive information safe and secure, even when it must be communicated with individuals or systems who do not need access to the underlying sensitive data. This method is often used to safeguard sensitive data against unauthorized access or data breaches in various industries, including finance, healthcare, e-commerce, and software development.

The rise of organizational data and data security from various internal and external threats drives the market's expansion. Furthermore, rising private security and safety expenditures and a surge in cyber-attacks drive market growth. On the other hand, a scarcity of qualified specialists to manage the program is hindering industrial growth. Furthermore, the rising demand for secure big data by dynamically masking critical information in Hadoop will likely propel the global data masking market to new heights.

Market Dynamics

Data Privacy Regulations Drive the Global Market

Strict data protection laws have greatly affected the global data masking industry. Data masking technologies help organizations comply with privacy laws by protecting sensitive data from unauthorized access. One of the world's most important data privacy laws is GDPR. It requires strict personal data security and harsh penalties for disobedience. Masking protects sensitive data, yet many firms ignore it and risk breaches. H&M was fined 35 million euros for GDPR violations, the most famous example. Management accessed sensitive data, including religious beliefs, personal issues, etc. To circumvent such, GDPR requires data masking.

However, tightly regulated industries like banking and healthcare already hide data to comply with privacy rules. Examples include PCI DSS and HIPAA. The EU-US Data Privacy Framework was implemented in July 2023 to ensure secure and legitimate data transfer between the US and EU. These rules will affect the data masking market trend during the projection.

Cloud Security Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Many sectors employ cloud services. Companies moving to the cloud need strong data security to protect sensitive data. Cloud security data masking methods offer tremendous economic opportunities. The company needs a thorough cloud security plan with the increased need to protect client data and comply with data protection laws. Data masking methods protect sensitive customer data in the cloud while allowing the company to analyze and conduct business securely. Securing sensitive data in cloud platforms becomes more critical as more firms migrate their data and apps. Data masking solutions integrating cloud services and protecting data can meet this growing need.

Regional Insights

North America is the most significant global market shareholder. The widespread use of data masking in Canada and the United States has significantly contributed to expanding the industry in North America over the assessed time frame. The market is expected to be driven by prominent corporations such as Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, and other major entities throughout the projected time.

Moreover, the demand for data masking in North America is driven by the digital storage of medical records and other healthcare data. Furthermore, the proliferation of stringent data privacy regulations implemented by numerous countries to safeguard data is fueling the market's growth. The market in the region is experiencing positive effects from implementing data masking techniques in the field of e-commerce, which safeguards sensitive consumer information such as credit card numbers and addresses.

Asia-Pacific holds a significant market share. The prediction of stronger growth in the Asia-Pacific region is based on the emergence of countries such as India and China as the world's two largest economies, as indicated by data masking market insights. In recent times, notable growth and prosperity have been observed in the automotive industry within the region. The surge in population migration and the concurrent increase in disposable income have significantly contributed to the heightened demand for these enterprises. These two nations are experiencing rapid economic growth, with several developmental initiatives being implemented to establish new manufacturing industries and diversify their product offerings. All these operations increase big data. A significant amount of crucial information is stored daily. Due to digitization, the prevalence of unstructured data is particularly pronounced in developing nations such as India, China, and Singapore.

Furthermore, due to technological advancements, China possesses more networked devices. The Internet of Things (IoT) market is the largest in size and scope. Furthermore, the implementation of 5G technology and the utilization of 5G-enabled devices are expected to enhance the connectivity of various devices significantly. The proliferation of interconnected devices has led to a corresponding increase in the demand for security products. Consequently, unauthorized individuals possess the ability to modify and replicate websites, while foreign intelligence agencies can illicitly acquire significant user data.

Key Highlights

Services, software, managed services, and professional services are subsets of the component. Services dominate the majority of the market.

Based on type, the market is divided into dynamic data masking and static data masking. Dynamic Data Masking holds the most market share.

Sales and marketing, human resources, legal, finance, and operations are the sub-segments within the segment. Human Resources is the market's primary business function.

Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America is the most significant global market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Informatica SAP Solix Technologies Inc. Microsoft IBM TIBCO Software Inc. Delphix MENTIS INC. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Information Resources Inc. ARCAD Software BMC Software Inc. Red Gate Software Ltd Micro Focus Ekobit d.o.o Thales

Recent Developments

In September 2023, the NRMA is increasing consumer engagement with Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud driven by AI.

NRMA is increasing consumer engagement with Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud driven by AI. In October 2023, Solix Technologies, Inc. introduced SOLIXCloud Enterprise AI to help enterprises accelerate their adoption of generative AI and machine learning.

Segmentation

By Component

Services

Software

Managed Services

Professional Services

By Business Function

Sales and Marketing

Human Resource

Legal Finance Operations

By Type

Dynamic Data Masking

Static Data Masking

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America

