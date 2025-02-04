In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Home Automation Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities And Forecast 2025-2034

Home Automation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Home Automation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

The home automation market has seen significant growth in recent years and is expected to rise from $71.19 billion in 2024 to $77.65 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 9.1%. The growth in the past period can be attributed to factors such as increasing consumer awareness, the desire for convenience and time-saving, concerns about energy efficiency, a growing focus on health and wellness, and improved data privacy.

How Big Is the Global Home Automation Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The home automation market is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years, reaching $123.88 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 12.4%. This growth can be driven by an emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly homes, health and wellness monitoring, sustainability, customization and personalization, and the popularity of DIY home automation kits. Key trends during the forecast period include the rise of smart hubs and ecosystems, the expansion of IoT devices, security and surveillance solutions, health and wellness monitoring, customization options, and DIY installations and configurations.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5244&type=smp

What Is Driving the Growth of the Home Automation Market?

The growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices in home automation systems is expected to drive the growth of the home automation market in the forecast period. An IoT-based home automation system uses internet protocols or cloud computing to control all of the smart home devices. Compared to wired systems, IoT-based systems offer numerous advantages, such as greater flexibility, easier installation, avoidance of complicated wiring or faulty electrical connections, simple problem detection and troubleshooting, and most importantly, mobility.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-automation-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Home Automation Market Share?

Major companies operating in the home automation market include ABB, Crestron Electronics Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Home Automation Market Size?

The ongoing technological advancements are influencing the home automation market. Key companies in the home automation industry are concentrating on developing innovative technological solutions to strengthen their market position.

How Is the Global Home Automation Market Segmented?

The home automation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Lighting Control, Security And Access Control, HVAC Control, Entertainment, Other Products

2) By Technology: Wired Home Automation System, Wireless Home Automation System

3) By End User: Residential, Commercial, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Lighting Control: Smart Bulbs, Lighting Sensors, Dimmers And Switches,

2) By Security And Access Control: Smart Locks, Surveillance Cameras, Alarm Systems,

3) By HVAC Control: Smart Thermostats, HVAC Sensors, Zoning Systems,

4) By Entertainment: Smart Speakers, Streaming Devices, Home Theater Systems,

5) By Other Products: Smart Appliances, Home Health Devices, Energy Management Systems.

The Leading Region in the Home Automation Market is:

North America was the largest region in the home automation market in 2024. The regions covered in the home automation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

What Is the Home Automation Market?

Home automation involves the electronic and automated control of household tasks, features, and devices. It is a system of hardware, communication, and electronic interfaces that allows internet-based integration of everyday devices. Whether you're at home or far away, you can control each device from your smartphone or tablet, as they are equipped with sensors and connected via Wi-Fi. Home automation is also known as domotics, and a home with such a system is called a smart home.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-health-care-and-residential-nursing-care-services-global-market-report

Home Healthcare Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-healthcare-global-market-report

Home Theatre Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-theatre-systems-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With more than 15000+ reports across 27 industries spanning over 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has carved a niche in offering comprehensive, data-rich research, and unparalleled insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, detailed secondary research, and exclusive insights from industry experts, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.