Retensa Partners with Energage to Deliver AI-Powered Insights for Reducing Employee Turnover

Retensa Energage

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retensa , the leader in employee retention research, today announced a partnership with Energage , the HR technology firm behind the Top Workplaces employer recognition program.The partnership highlights the growing importance of predictive tools in employee retention. With advancements in AI, the power to predict employee turnover is now a reality. Retensa’s AI-powered platform, ExitPro , enables companies to anticipate employee departures and take proactive steps to retain their most valuable talent.Retensa brings its expertise in predictive analytics and exit interviews to help organizations retain their best employees. Understanding why employees leave is key to reducing turnover, and exit interviews, when done right, provide critical insights into the employee experience. Retensa gathers exit interview data across 59 countries in 22 languages, using this data to support companies in creating healthier work environments.As a member of Energage’s Premier Technology Partner network, Energage clients will now gain access to a deeper level of insight, allowing organizations to not only understand but also predict and prevent turnover. ExitPro offers unmatched features and analytics that allow leaders to take proactive measures, ensuring that top talent stays engaged and committed.About EnergageEnergage is the HR technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the nation’s trusted employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a research-backed employee engagement survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country and regionally in partnership with more than 60 of the nation’s most reputable media outlets. Quarterly national awards include Culture Excellence and Industry recognition. Energage empowers organizations to exceed the competition, evaluate their stand in the market, and engage with employees. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.About RetensaRetensa is committed to creating workplaces where every employee is engaged and inspired by what they do. Retensa’s predictive analytics, employee surveys, and talent management solutions empower organizations to attract, retain, and motivate top talent. Learn how a retention expert can perform a cost of turnover analysis for your organization by contacting Retensa at 212-545-1280 or through https://retensa.com/contact/ For media inquiries with Energage and Top Workplaces, please contact:Bob HelbigDirector of Media Partnershipsbob.helbig@energage.comFor media inquiries with Retensa, please contact:Audra Ballardaudra@retensa.com212-545-1280

