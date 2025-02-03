Automotive Grease Market Size to Witness Highest CAGR, and Forecast by 2022-2033| Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The Automotive Grease Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 72.63 billion in 2024 to USD 103.37 billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 4.0%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive grease market is projected to grow significantly, from an estimated USD 72.63 billion in 2024 to USD 103.37 billion by 2033, at a steady CAGR of 4.0%. This growth is driven by the increasing automotive production and sales, particularly in emerging economies, where rising vehicle manufacturing is leading to higher demand for lubricants, including automotive grease.

As the automotive industry continues to be a major contributor to the global economy, the demand for greases is rising in line with the production of vehicles, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty trucks. Emerging regions like Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa are seeing a boom in vehicle production, driven by factors such as rapid urbanization, improving infrastructure, and growing disposable incomes. As a result, these regions are expected to contribute significantly to global vehicle production in the near future.

The expanding vehicle fleet in these regions is further driving the need for high-performance greases. With technological advancements in automotive systems, particularly in electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles, there is an increasing demand for specialty lubricants. EVs and hybrids have specific lubrication needs, and greases are essential for ensuring smooth performance in components like electric motors, battery cooling systems, and bearings.

For example, in October 2022, the wholesale volume of new energy vehicles (NEVs) reached 676,000 units, marking an 85.8% increase compared to the previous year. Electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) are seeing strong growth, further intensifying the demand for specialized greases.

In addition to the shift toward electric vehicles, advancements in internal combustion engine (ICE) systems also require high-quality lubricants. Greases are essential for the smooth operation of components like gears, pistons, and valves in both traditional and hybrid powertrains. This increase in the complexity of automotive systems is contributing to the growing need for high-performance automotive greases.

Environmental Concerns and Regulatory Pressures

However, the automotive grease market faces challenges, particularly related to environmental concerns. As pollution and environmental degradation continue to rise, governments and regulatory bodies are introducing stricter regulations to limit the use of hazardous chemicals in lubricants. Traditional greases often contain harmful substances such as heavy metals and toxic additives, which contribute to soil and water pollution. As a result, manufacturers must adhere to stringent regulations like the European Union's REACH program, which restricts the use of harmful chemicals in products.

In response, there is a growing focus on producing eco-friendly greases that meet regulatory standards while maintaining performance. This shift is pushing manufacturers to innovate and develop greener alternatives, with less harmful environmental impact.

Segment Insights: Metallic Soaps to Lead, Non-Soap Thickeners on the Rise

The automotive grease market is categorized by different thickener types, with metallic soap-based greases expected to generate the highest revenue. These greases, made from fatty acids and metals like lithium and calcium, provide excellent performance under high-pressure conditions and offer a broad temperature range. They are widely used in automotive applications, ensuring that greases stay in place within systems during operation.

Meanwhile, non-soap thickeners, such as polyurea, clay, and calcium sulfonate, are expected to see the fastest growth in the market. Polyurea-based greases, for example, are known for their high-temperature performance and are ideal for components like high-speed bearings and transmissions. Clay thickeners offer excellent shear stability and resistance to mechanical breakdown, making them suitable for high-performance automotive systems.

Some of the key companies in the global Automotive Grease market include:

ExxonMobil Corporation

TotalEnergies SE

Shell Plc.

Chevron Corporation

BP p.l.c.

Fuchs Petrolub SE

Valvoline Inc.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Automotive Grease Market Latest Industry Updates

In March 2024, TotalEnergies Holdings USA acquired Talos Low Carbon Solutions LLC from Talos Energy. With this acquisition the company plans to to expand its presence in the low-carbon solutions sector, particularly in carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) projects along the Gulf Coast.

Automotive Grease Market Segmentation Analysis

Thickener Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Metallic Soap Thickener

Non-soap Thickener

Inorganic Thickener

Others

Base Oil Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil

Bio-based Oil

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Automotive

Construction

Mining

General Manufacturing

Metal Production

Agriculture

Power Generation

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

