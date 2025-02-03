Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development on outbreak of foot and mouth disease in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) is pleased to report that there have been no new outbreaks of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) following the festive season. Currently, the only provinces with unresolved outbreaks are the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) has officially declared FMD outbreaks in all other previously affected provinces as resolved and closed.

Eastern Cape Province

No new FMD outbreaks have been reported in the Eastern Cape in the past four months. The Disease Management Area (DMA) remains in place, and extensive surveillance is being conducted to ensure that no undetected pockets of infection persist. Should the surveillance results be favourable, the Minister will consider lifting the DMA restrictions.

There are 73 affected farms in the Kouga and Kou-Kamma Municipalities, where animals were either infected or preemptively vaccinated. These farms remain under quarantine, with strict movement controls and monitoring in place for at least the next 12 months. Surveillance will be conducted thereafter to confirm the absence of viral resurgence. Farmers are urged to continue adhering to strict biosecurity measures to prevent a recurrence of the disease.

KwaZulu-Natal Province

There have been no signs of outward spread following the FMD flare-ups reported at the end of 2024 in uPongola and Mtubatuba. The affected dip tanks remain under quarantine, and cattle in adjacent dip tanks have been vaccinated to bolster herd immunity in the region.

The Minister is considering an amendment to the DMA boundaries to include all high-risk areas. Additionally, public awareness campaigns will be expanded to ensure that livestock owners remain vigilant. The Department strongly advises limiting the movement of live cloven-hoofed animals as much as possible to prevent further disease transmission.

