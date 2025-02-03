Minister Leon Schreiber: Report on Border Management Authority 2024/2025 festive season operations

Introduction

The 2024/2025 festive season marked a turning point in the Border Management Authority’s quest to improve the operations of South Africa’s ports-of-entry.

Following the long lead time involved in setting up a new institution, the past festive season presented the biggest test to-date of the BMA’s ability to act as the single command-and-control structure to improve the management of all border crossings.

In previous years, festive season operations were characterised by fragmentation, lack of coordination, and the inability to adjust quickly to changing circumstances on the ground.

Thanks to the work done to transform the BMA from an organisation that existed only on paper to one whose impact can be felt on the ground, I am happy to report that the BMA has passed the test presented by the 2024/2025 festive season.

The past festive season saw a far more integrated, coordinated and nimble approach to border management than ever before.

In addition, the piloting of new technologies like drones and body cameras have demonstrated the power of digital transformation to secure and enhance border management.

It is now time for the BMA to permanently acquire these capabilities, as we accelerate our work to digitalise South Africa’s port environment, including by automating all entry and exit procedures.

Illegal border crossings prevented

Turning to the figures: they speak for themselves.

Thanks to the focus on coordination, technology and collaboration by the BMA, the number of attempted illegal border crossings by undocumented persons that were successfully prevented increased by 215% this past festive season.

In 2023/24, 15 924 undocumented persons who tried to come into our country illegally were intercepted.

In 2024/2025, this number increased to 50 312.

Another 6 159 people were detected for overstaying, and a further 1 923 were refused entry due to fraudulent documentation or non-compliance with entry requirements.

BMA border guards, in collaboration with the South African Police Service, made a further 322 arrests, including of 132 wanted criminals, and seized of illicit good that included R690 million worth of illegal cigarettes.

Drones

The use of drones at just five ports of entry on a pilot basis made an immediate and visible impact.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development generously assisted with the deployment of drones at Beitbridge, Maseru Bridge, Lebombo, Kopfontein and Oshoek.

42 pilots were assigned and effectively operated those drones across the five ports of entry.

This led to:

Enhanced real-time monitoring of border movement, especially in high-risk areas;

Real-time responses to attempted illegal crossings and smuggling activities; and

Integrated coordination between BMA, SANDF, SAPS and SARS, ensuring quick deployment of ground teams.

The use of these drones on a pilot basis at just five ports, led to the detection of 2 188 additional people who attempted to illegally enter our country.

That is 2 188 people who would be walking among us illegally now if it was not for the use of this technology.

Furthermore, the drones led to 2 326 breaches in the border fence being identified and sealed.

This is clear evidence of the impact this technology can have in improving border management, and we must now work to make this a permanent tool in the arsenal of the BMA.

Cross-border movement

During the 2024/25 festive season, the BMA successfully managed the movement of 5 084 251 travellers – an increase of over 51 000 compared to the previous year.

This included processing of 395 189 private vehicles, 12 974 mini-bus taxis, 6 071 buses, and 58 938 trucks for import and export.

Additionally, 9 491 aircraft and 660 vessels were processed.

These movements were generally efficient, with 66% of imports and 74% of exports cleared within 30 minutes – although this is an area that can be improved upon through automated procedures.

The top 10 ports-of-entry, which includes OR Tambo International Airport, Beitbridge, and Lebombo, accounted for 81% of all processed movements, highlighting the strategic importance of these border posts.

Six of these critical land ports are set for redevelopment over the coming years through public-private partnerships.

Conclusion

Ladies and gentlemen,

While the BMA is clearly making meaningful progress, we still have a long way to go to ensure that our ports are efficiently, securely and digitally controlled.

It is my desire to see more funding for the BMA, so that we can employ both more personnel and technology to secure and manage our borders.

In the meantime, we will continue to work collaboratively with all stakeholders in the border environment.

And, for anyone who may have been in doubt about the BMA’s ability to contribute to better border management, let me point out that the significant improvements recorded over the past season came despite the additional pressures generated at the Lebombo border post by the situation in Mozambique.

Thank you to Commissioner Michael Masiapato, his senior management team, and all border management officials – from port commanders to junior border guards – for the way they handled these challenges to ensure minimal possible disruption under trying circumstances.

I also wish to thank our partners in the South African Revenue Service, the South African Police Service, the Defence Force, the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development and Land Reform, as well as the private sector and – most importantly – our clients, for making this past festive season one of meaningful progress for our country.

As we reflect on this progress, we remind ourselves that reform is a journey, not an event.

The 2024/2025 festive season demonstrates that – while we still have a long way to go to reach our ultimate destination of seamless and secure border management – we are travelling at an ever-increasing speed in the right direction.

I now hand over to the Commissioner of the Border Management Authority, Dr Michael Masiapato, for the operational report.

Thank you.

