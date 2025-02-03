Deputy Minister Buti Manamela on career choices and entrepreneurship for learners

A lively group of Grade 10 and 11 learners from various schools gathered for an interactive session on career paths, vocational education, and entrepreneurship, led by Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Buti Manamela. The event, attended by industry leaders, education representatives, and community leaders, aimed to equip learners with the knowledge and tools needed to make informed choices about their futures.

Beyond University: Exploring Diverse Career Paths

Manamela emphasized that success is not limited to university education alone. While universities remain an option for those pursuing degrees in law, medicine, and engineering, he highlighted the value of TVET colleges, learnerships, and apprenticeships for students who prefer hands-on skills training.

He pointed to institutions like Orbit TVET College and Taletso TVET College, which offer business, engineering, IT, hospitality, and construction programmes designed to prepare students for the workforce.

“Not everyone is meant for university, and that’s okay! South Africa needs skilled professionals in multiple sectors, and TVET colleges provide industry-ready training that leads directly to employment,” Manamela told the learners.

Entrepreneurship: Building Job Creators, Not Just Job Seekers

A key message from the session was that self-employment is just as important as employment. Manamela encouraged learners to see entrepreneurship as a real option, highlighting industries such as agriculture, digital marketing, and technical trades as great spaces for young entrepreneurs.

“Instead of only looking for jobs, why not think about creating jobs? There are many young South Africans who have built businesses from small ideas, and support is available to help new entrepreneurs grow,” he said.

He pointed to programmes from the NYDA (National Youth Development Agency) and SEDA (Small Enterprise Development Agency), which provide funding and mentorship for young business owners.

Careers of the Future: What Skills Are in Demand?

Learners were encouraged to align their career choices with high-demand skills to ensure long-term employability. Some of the top fields currently needed in South Africa include:

Technology & Digital Skills – Software Developers, Data Scientists, Cybersecurity Experts

Engineering & Renewable Energy – Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical Engineers, Green Energy Technicians

Healthcare & Science – Nurses, Pharmacists, Lab Technicians

Business & Finance – Accountants, Financial Advisors, Business Consultants

Creative & Marketing Careers – Social Media Managers, Content Creators, Graphic Designers

Manamela urged students to consider careers that will remain relevant in the next 10 to 20 years and take advantage of opportunities to develop skills in these fields.

Funding Opportunities: Making Education Accessible

For many learners, the cost of further education is a major concern. Manamela reassured them that there are multiple bursary and scholarship options available, including:

NSFAS – Covers tuition, accommodation, and a living allowance for students at public universities and TVET colleges.

Funza Lushaka Bursary – For those pursuing a teaching career.

Mining and Engineering Bursaries – Offered by companies like Sasol, Anglo American, and Exxaro.

Private Sector & International Scholarships – Available from banks, foundations, and organisations supporting studies abroad.

“Financial constraints should not be the reason you stop pursuing your education. There are opportunities, you just have to take the initiative to apply,” he emphasized.

A Call to Action: Taking Charge of Their Futures

Closing his speech, Manamela urged learners to take immediate action:

Explore their options – Whether university, TVET college, a learnership, or entrepreneurship.

Talk to institutions and businesses present – To gain insight into careers and industries.

Apply for funding and training opportunities – Early preparation is key.

Take small steps toward their goals – Whether through researching, networking, or upskilling.

The session ended with learners engaging with exhibitors, asking questions, and actively exploring career possibilities, a sign that the message had been well received.

As South Africa looks to empower its youth and build a workforce ready for the future, events like these serve as critical stepping stones toward economic transformation and personal success.

For enquiries:

Mandla Tshabalala

Cell: 084 304 6239

E-mail: Tshabalala.M@dhet.gov.za

