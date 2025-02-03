Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities on assault of elderly woman by community leader in Eastern Cape

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities strongly condemns the violent assault of an elderly woman by a community leader in Ward 15, Xhora, Eastern Cape Province, as seen in a video circulating on social media. As highly respected and influential leadership structures, the Amakhosi and Traditional Leaders are expected to lead a crucial role in addressing Gender-Based Violence (GBVF) rather than being viewed as perpetrators.

DWYPD urges law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in addressing this horrific act of violence against women. Through GBVF structures, such as the Rapid Response Teams (RRT) at the ward level, the department will activate the provincial RRT to offer psychosocial support to the victims working with the Provincial Social Development.

The recent report on the prevalence of Gender-Based Violence in South Africa reveals that physical violence is notably more prevalent among African women. It confirms that nearly 7,310,389 women in South Africa, aged 18 and older, have experienced physical violence at some point in their lives.

The Department reiterate a clarion call for the protection of elderly women by all members of society, particularly community leaders. South Africa remains a society deeply affected by violence and continues to confront the lasting impacts of decades of institutionalised racism, sexism, exclusion, structural violence, and other factors that have continually hindered human development and positive social cohesion.

This despicable act of violence against a vulnerable member of our community is completely unacceptable and must be addressed with the utmost seriousness. Community members are advised to report any GBVF cases through the GBV Command Centre on 0800 428 428 04 *120* 7867#

For Media Enquiries:

Department of Women Youth and Persons with Disabilities

Head of Communication: Mr Cassius Selala

Cell: 060 534 0672

Ms Nompendulo Mkhatshwa - Spokesperson in the Ministry

Tel: 083 406 6496

